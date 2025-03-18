Sault Ste. Marie Weather: A Little Bit of Everything This Week

A Chilly Start with Flurries Before a Mild Afternoon

Sault Ste. Marie sees flurries, rain, and strong winds before snow and sunshine return later this week. Stay prepared with the latest forecast and wardrobe tips

Sault Ste. Marie is waking up to mostly cloudy skies and a cool 0°C this morning, as reported at the airport at 6:00 AM. With humidity at 88% and a northeast breeze of 17 km/h, it feels more like -5°C. The barometric pressure sits at 101.0 kPa and is on a downward trend, indicating an active weather pattern ahead. Expect a mix of flurries this morning before a 40% chance of rain showers takes over in the afternoon as temperatures climb to a high of 5°C. Winds will lighten up later in the morning, making for a relatively calm but damp day.

Cloudy Skies Tonight, Rain Moves in Wednesday

Cloud cover sticks around tonight, with a 40% chance of drizzle or showers. Winds will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h after midnight, and temperatures will hold steady at 1°C. Wednesday morning starts off with cloudy skies and the chance of drizzle before steady rain sets in. The temperature will once again reach 5°C, but by nighttime, things take a wintry turn as rain changes to snow, accompanied by gusty winds and a low of -5°C.

Winter Strikes Back: Snow and Blowing Snow by Thursday

Thursday will bring a return to full-on winter conditions, with steady snowfall, local blowing snow, and strong winds keeping things blustery. The high will struggle to reach -1°C, and by nightfall, the skies will clear out, but temperatures will drop to a chilly -7°C. Friday offers a much-needed break with plenty of sunshine and a rebound to 5°C. However, another round of snow could be in store Friday night, with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Check: From Raincoats to Winter Gear

With flurries, rain, and strong winds in the forecast, dressing for the day might require a little bit of everything. A warm jacket and gloves will be needed this morning, while a waterproof layer and umbrella will be handy for the afternoon drizzle. By Thursday, it’s back to full winter gear, including a heavy coat, boots, and a scarf to battle the snow and blowing winds.

Sault Ste. Marie’s Weather Trivia: A Tale of Two Marches

March in Sault Ste. Marie has seen wild temperature swings over the years. The warmest March 18 on record soared to 20.1°C in 2012, while the coldest plunged to -26.7°C in 1950. This week’s mix of rain, snow, and sun is a classic reminder that winter and spring are still fighting for control!