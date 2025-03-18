Kenora & Lake of the Woods Weather: A Cool Start with Milder Days Ahead

A Chilly Morning, but Sunshine on the Way

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are waking up to a cold but mostly cloudy morning, with temperatures at -8°C as of 5:00 AM at the Kenora Airport. With a light east wind at 7 km/h, the wind chill is making it feel more like -11°C. Humidity sits at 72%, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is at 101.4 kPa and rising, which is a good sign for more stable weather. Today will bring a mix of sun and cloud, and temperatures will warm up to a high of 4°C. However, the morning will feel quite cold, with a wind chill of -13°C before things start to improve.

Cold Nights Continue Despite Milder Afternoons

Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear with only a few clouds drifting through. Winds will remain light, but temperatures will drop to -12°C, with a wind chill making it feel closer to -14°C. Wednesday will be sunny but colder, with a high of just -1°C. The morning will be particularly frigid, with a wind chill of -19°C before warming slightly in the afternoon. By nightfall, temperatures will drop again to -12°C under partly cloudy skies.

Late-Week Outlook: Flurries Possible, but No Major Storms

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of 2°C. The night will clear up, with a low of -6°C. Friday brings another round of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries and a high near 0°C. The night will be much colder, dropping to -15°C with lingering flurries possible.

Wardrobe Check: From Winter Coats to Sunglasses

Even though the afternoons will be relatively mild, the mornings and nights remain quite cold. A warm coat, gloves, and a hat are still necessary for early outings. If you’re heading out during the day, sunglasses might come in handy, especially with the sun reflecting off any remaining snow.

Kenora’s Weather Trivia: March’s Wild Temperatures

Kenora has seen some big swings in March weather history. The warmest March 18 on record reached 16.1°C in 2012, while the coldest plunged to -32.2°C in 1965. This week’s mix of mild afternoons and frigid nights is a perfect reminder that winter isn’t quite ready to leave yet!