Geraldton & Greenstone Weather: A Chilly Mix of Flurries, Sun, and a Deep Freeze Ahead

Cloudy Skies with a Chance of Flurries This Morning

Geraldton & Greenstone face chilly temperatures, flurries, and bitter cold nights. See the latest forecast and wardrobe tips to stay warm in the changing weather!

Geraldton and the Greenstone region are waking up to cloudy skies and a chilly -4°C as of 6:12 AM at the Geraldton Airport. With a humidity level of 95%, the air feels damp, and a north-northeast wind at 9 km/h is making it feel even colder, with a wind chill of -8°C. The barometric pressure is at 101.3 kPa, holding steady for now.

There’s a 40% chance of flurries this morning, but otherwise, it will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to a high of 3°C, though the morning wind chill of -9°C will make it feel colder.

Clearer Skies Tonight, But Temperatures Plunge

Tonight, the skies will clear up a bit, leaving just a few clouds. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h, but temperatures will drop sharply to -11°C. Overnight, the wind chill will make it feel even colder, reaching -13°C by the early hours of Wednesday.

A Brief Warm-Up Before More Snow Chances Arrive

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a modest 2°C, but the morning will feel particularly cold, with a wind chill of -14°C. By nightfall, cloudy periods return with a 40% chance of snow and a very cold low of -15°C. Thursday will bring more of the same—sun and cloud with a 40% chance of snow and a high of -1°C. The overnight low will moderate slightly to -9°C.

A Wintry End to the Week with Bitter Cold at Night

By Friday, clouds thicken again, and there’s a 60% chance of flurries throughout the day with a high of 2°C. However, Friday night could bring an Arctic blast, with a low plunging to a frigid -20°C, along with continued chances of flurries.

Wardrobe Check: Bundle Up for the Bitter Chill

With cold mornings and plunging nighttime temperatures, winter gear is still a must. A warm coat, gloves, and a hat will be essential, especially for the morning wind chill. If you’re heading out in the evenings, be prepared for even colder conditions—layering up will be key to staying comfortable.

Geraldton & Greenstone’s Weather Trivia: March’s Frosty Extremes

March in Geraldton has been known to bring some extreme temperatures. The warmest March 18 on record reached 14.2°C in 2012, while the coldest plummeted to -34.5°C in 1965. While this week’s forecast isn’t quite that extreme, the frigid -20°C expected Friday night is a reminder that winter still has a grip on the region!