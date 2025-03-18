Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather: A Chilly Start, but Some Sunshine Ahead

Cold Morning with a Warm-Up This Afternoon

Dryden & Vermilion Bay see chilly mornings, mild afternoons, and flurries later this week. Stay prepared with the latest forecast and wardrobe tips!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay are starting the day on a cold note, with temperatures sitting at -10°C as of 5:00 AM at the Dryden Airport. The humidity is at 86%, and with calm winds, the air feels still but cold.

The barometric pressure is at 101.5 kPa, indicating relatively stable weather conditions.

This morning will bring a mix of sun and cloud, but skies will clear by noon, allowing for a milder afternoon with a high of 4°C. However, the morning wind chill of -15°C will make it feel much colder before the sun does its work.

Clear but Cold Nights Stick Around

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies, with some clouds developing near midnight. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h, but temperatures will drop to -12°C. With the wind chill, it will feel closer to -15°C overnight, so bundle up if you’re heading out late.

Midweek Brings Frigid Mornings and a Cool Trend

Wednesday will start off very cold, with a wind chill of -19°C in the morning before warming up slightly to a high of -1°C. The afternoon will feel a bit more manageable with a wind chill of -5°C. The night will be clear and cold, with a low of -12°C. By Thursday, there’s a 30% chance of flurries with a high of 1°C, but the night will clear up again with a slightly milder low of -5°C.

Flurries Possible by the End of the Week

Friday looks cloudier, with a 40% chance of flurries and a high around 0°C. However, Friday night will see temperatures plunge to a bitter -18°C under partly cloudy skies with a continued risk of flurries.

Wardrobe Check: Keep the Winter Layers Handy

While afternoons will be slightly milder, mornings and nights will be downright frigid. A warm winter coat, gloves, and a hat are still necessary, especially for early risers. Sunglasses will be useful for the clear and sunny afternoons, but keep the winter boots ready for potential flurries later in the week.

Dryden & Vermilion Bay’s Weather Trivia: March’s Cold Surprises

March in Dryden has brought some extreme temperature swings over the years. The warmest March 18 on record hit 15.5°C in 2012, while the coldest bottomed out at -31.2°C in 1965. This week’s forecast of chilly nights and milder days shows that winter isn’t ready to let go just yet!