Abcourt Intersects 1.1 g/t Gold over 47.2 Metres and Confirms the East Extension of the South Zone on the Flordin Property in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon Area

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, March 18, 2025 – Mining Press Releases – Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) is pleased to announce assay results from all holes drilled in the East Extension of the South Zone on its Flordin property (100% ABI). This gold-bearing zone was discovered in the mid-1980s by Cambior. A total of four (4) holes for a total of 2,340 metres were drilled directly in the eastern extension of the South Zone. Hole FL-25-282 intersected a large, mineralized envelope of 47.2 metres at 1.1 g/t gold. With this first phase of work, we confirm the continuity of the South Zone to our 2023 drilling and to the Cartwright Zone.

Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer comments: « The drilling campaign in the South Zone area was a great success, with all of our holes (four in total) intersecting the gold-bearing structure and returning gold grades. A significant gold envelope several tens of metres thick was uncovered during this campaign. We have demonstrated that the type of high-grade gold mineralization that is associated with pyrite-silica-hematite and sericite bands is present throughout our Flordin property. Gold mineralization appears to be continuous over more than 1.8 kilometres between the South Zone and the Cartwright Zone. The goal of phase 2 drilling will be to connect the zones between them. Our exploration team is already in the process of interpreting and planning it.»

Highlights:

A significant mineralized zone was intersected in our hole FL-25-282 and returns 1.1 g/t gold over 47.2 metres including 7.6 g/t gold over 3 metres.

The characteristic high-grade gold mineralization recognized in all of our drill holes is traceable over more than 1.8 kilometres.

Significant mineralized envelopes, several tens of metres thick were confirmed during this campaign.

The South Zone is continuous and remains unexplored laterally and at depth.

Hole # From (m) To(m) Length Grade (g/t) Zones Metal factor

(grade X

length) FL-25-280 483.5 484 0.5 5.7 South Zone 2 540.5 569 28.5 1.3 New 37 Including 563 565 3 5.1 New 15 FL-25-281 394 413 17 0,5 South Zone 9 Including 398 400 2 1.3 South Zone 3 451 452 1 1.2 New 1 FL-25-282 367 414,2 47.2 1.1 South Zone 52 Including 374 377 3 7.6 South Zone 23 403.8 405.8 2 6.3 New 13 FL-25-283 557 574 17 1.0 South Zone 17 Including 560 561 1 6.5 South Zone 7 596 597 1 1.3 New 1

Figure 1 : Regional Location of the Flordin Property

Figure 2: Location of the property

Figure 3: Surface Plan

Figure 4: Section 359300 E

The 2025 holes drilled in the eastern extension of the South Zone are the deepest ever drilled in this area of the property. The South Zone has been recognized in all our holes and seems to thicken as we move east. Mineralized envelopes, several tens of metres thick were intercepted with only 4 holes for a total of less than 2500 metres. To generate such a gold intersection, a major mineralizing system is required, and the goal of Phase 2 drilling will be to confirm this hypothesis. Historical descriptions are consistent with the mineralization observed in our drill core. Indeed, the type of mineralization that characterizes the South Zone, namely bands of pyrite associated with bands of pink hematized silica with sericite and bands of magnetite without quartz vein. This type of mineralization has already been recognized in our drilling in 2023 (see press release dated January 30, 2024) and in 2025 in the Cartwright area (see press releases dated January 30 and February 11, 2025). We are therefore able to recognize and trace this type of high-grade gold mineralization over a distance of more than 1.8 km.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. The Company’s vice President of Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Quality Control Measures (QA/QC)

Following an analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to the NQ half core samples and were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d’Or, Quebec using the Photon Assay™ method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimeters with a 500-gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS’ internal procedure, blank and standard samples are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories around the world and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photonic analysis method. The drilling, core description and assay preparation work was carried out under the supervision of Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of Abcourt Mines, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it focuses its development activities .

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

