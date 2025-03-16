Thunder Bay Weather: A Cool Windy Start, Snow on the Way

Chilly Winds Stick Around, but Milder Days Ahead

Thunder Bay faces a cold and windy day, with clearing skies this afternoon. Snow returns Monday with 2-4 cm expected, but temperatures rise to +1°C!

It’s a brisk morning in Thunder Bay, with cloudy skies and a temperature of -7.4°C.

After the warmth Saturday, today is going to feel like a return to far more wintry conditions. Be careful on the sidewalks as puddles have frozen, and the ice can be slippery.

The northwest wind is blowing at 21 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, making it feel like -15°C with the wind chill. Humidity is relatively low at 61%, and visibility remains excellent at 24 km. The barometric pressure is at 100.5 kPa and rising, indicating that conditions should stabilize throughout the day.

Today: Cold Winds and Clearing Skies

Expect a mainly cloudy morning with a 40% chance of flurries early on, but skies will start to clear in the afternoon. Winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h from the northwest, keeping things chilly. The high will reach -4°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel like -18°C this morning and -10°C this afternoon. The UV index will be moderate at 3, so while the sun may peek through, it won’t be much help against the cold.

Tonight: A Clear Start, but Flurries Possible Overnight

The evening starts clear, but clouds will increase late at night, bringing a 40% chance of flurries overnight. Winds will ease up to 20 km/h before becoming light, but it will still be cold. The low will drop to -10°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -15°C.

Monday: Snow Returns with a Slight Warm-Up

Monday will be cloudy, with snow beginning early in the afternoon. Expect 2 to 4 cm of accumulation as winds shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The high will reach +1°C, but the morning will still feel like -13°C with the wind chill. The UV index remains low at 2, meaning not much sun will break through.

Monday night remains cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, and temperatures will drop to -8°C.

Tuesday & Beyond: Milder but Unsettled

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries, and the high will reach +2°C—a small but welcome improvement. The night stays cloudy, with a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer Up Against the Wind!

With wind chills of -18°C this morning, you’ll need a warm winter coat, gloves, a hat, and a scarf to stay comfortable. Tonight will still be cold, but the real shift comes Monday, when you may be swapping out snow boots for waterproof ones as the snow moves in.

Fun Weather Fact: Thunder Bay’s Snowiest March!

March in Thunder Bay can be unpredictable, but in 1955, the city saw a record-breaking 101.9 cm of snow in a single month! Hopefully, this March won’t be quite as extreme.

Stay warm, Thunder Bay! The snow isn’t done with us just yet.