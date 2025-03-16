Kenora & Lake of the Woods Weather: Chilly Start, Snow on the Way

Cold Temperatures Hold, But a Warm-Up is Coming

It’s a frosty morning in Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region, with light snow falling and a temperature of -13.5°C. The wind from the north-northwest at 18 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h, is adding an extra bite, bringing the wind chill down to -22°C. Humidity sits at 74%, and visibility remains excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa and rising, suggesting conditions will start to stabilize today.

Today: Some Sunshine, But Still Cold

The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud, offering some brief breaks of blue sky. Winds will ease up early this morning, shifting to a light northwest breeze at 20 km/h before becoming calm. Temperatures will reach a high of -5°C, but don’t be fooled—it will feel like -23°C this morning and -9°C this afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, so sunburn won’t be an issue, but sunglasses might still come in handy with the bright snow glare.

Tonight: Cloudy and Cold, With a Chance of Flurries

Skies will turn mainly cloudy tonight, with a 40% chance of flurries this evening. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h, but temperatures will drop to -14°C, with a wind chill of -20°C making it feel even colder.

Monday: Snow Moves In

Monday starts off mainly cloudy, but snow will begin in the morning, with 2 to 4 cm expected by the end of the day. Winds will pick up, shifting to the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h near noon, making it feel colder than the forecasted high of +1°C. The morning wind chill will be a frigid -17°C, though by afternoon, conditions will feel slightly more manageable. The UV index will remain low at 1.

By Monday night, cloudy periods continue, with a 30% chance of flurries, and temperatures will dip to -10°C.

Tuesday & Beyond: A Gradual Warm-Up

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of +1°C—a welcome shift toward spring. The night remains cloudy, with temperatures holding at -10°C.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, but temperatures slip again, with a high of -1°C. The night will be cold, dropping to -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layers Are Key!

With wind chills near -23°C this morning, heavy winter gear is essential—warm coats, gloves, hats, and scarves will help fend off the cold. As temperatures rise slightly Monday and Tuesday, layers will be your best bet, as conditions fluctuate between snowy and milder spells.

Fun Weather Fact: Kenora’s Record-Breaking Cold!

Kenora’s coldest March temperature on record was a bone-chilling -41.7°C in 1962! Compared to that, today’s -14°C seems downright balmy.

Stay warm, Kenora! The snow is on its way, but so is a taste of milder temperatures.