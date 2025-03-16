Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather: Cold Start, Milder Days Ahead

Chilly Morning with a Gradual Warm-Up on the Horizon

Dryden and Vermilion Bay start with -24°C wind chills this morning, warming to -6°C today. Snow arrives Monday with a high of +1°C, bringing a taste of spring

It’s a frosty start across Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and the Highway 17 & 105 corridors, with mainly clear skies and a temperature of -16°C. The west-northwest wind at 13 km/h is making it feel even colder, bringing the wind chill down to -24°C. Humidity sits at 80%, and visibility is a good 16 km, so at least driving conditions are clear—if not a bit crisp! The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa, indicating stable conditions for now.

Today: Cold but Mostly Clear

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today, with light winds shifting to the northwest at 20 km/h before calming down by noon. The high will reach -6°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel like -24°C this morning and -9°C in the afternoon. The UV index is 2 (low), so while sunglasses might be useful with the snow glare, sunscreen isn’t a concern.

Tonight: More Clouds, More Cold

Skies will turn mainly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to -14°C overnight. Winds will remain light, but the wind chill will settle near -20°C, making for another bitterly cold night.

Monday: Snow Returns, But So Does the Warmth

Monday brings cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning in the morning. Expect around 2 to 4 cm of accumulation by the end of the day. The wind will pick up, coming from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h near noon, which will make the morning feel like -17°C. However, the temperature will climb to +1°C by the afternoon—finally breaking into positive territory!

Monday night will bring cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries, and temperatures will dip back to -10°C.

Tuesday & Beyond: A Gradual Warm-Up

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of +1°C. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of -10°C.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy with a high of -1°C, but another cold night follows, with temperatures dropping to -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter Layers Still Needed!

With wind chills of -24°C this morning and -20°C overnight, heavy winter coats, gloves, and hats are essential. The gradual warm-up Monday means layers will be handy—especially as snow moves in. By Tuesday, a lighter winter jacket might work, but don’t put away the warm gear just yet!

Fun Weather Fact: Dryden’s Wild Temperature Swings

Dryden has seen some wild March temperature swings over the years. In 2012, the area saw an unseasonably warm 22°C day—while in 1977, it plunged to -39°C. Talk about unpredictable weather!

Stay warm, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! The cold lingers, but a thaw is on the way.