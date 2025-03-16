A Tale of Two Cities – The Contrast of Thunder Bay’s Two Downtowns

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

Revitalizing Thunder Bay’s Two Downtowns: Challenges and Solutions

Thunder Bay, ON – Once two thriving cities, Port Arthur and Fort William were built on competition and growth. When they merged to form Thunder Bay, their downtowns followed different trajectories. Today, the contrast between the two former city cores is stark. While Port Arthur’s downtown has seen continued investment and revitalization, Fort William’s downtown struggles with neglect and unfulfilled potential.

How can Thunder Bay bridge this gap and breathe new life into both of its historic downtowns?

Fort William: A Diamond in the Rough

Fort William’s downtown, or the “South Core,” has long been in decline. While studies and consultations have repeatedly pointed to the need for redevelopment, little action has been taken. The long-standing presence of Victoriaville Mall, despite repeated calls for its removal, has hindered the area’s growth.

The neighbourhood is rich with potential, with key institutions like City Hall and Fort William Gardens nearby. However, challenges such as discarded needles and under-utilized public spaces highlight the urgent need for change.

The homeless encampment(s) in the Fort William downtown have challenged businesses. First many operate behind a locked door, something no retail business would ever have considered in the past. Second the reputation has taken repeated blows with many people. especially seniors simply not shopping downtown anymore.

Technology and the pandemic now five years since it hit, changed shopping habits and people are far more comfortable shopping online.

Potential Solutions:

Victoriaville Removal & Investment: Sources indicate that once Victoriaville is gone, private and public investments will follow. The city should fast-track this process and ensure incentives for businesses to return.

Historic Revitalization & Business Grants: Introducing grants for restoring historic buildings and attracting small businesses can create a unique identity for Fort William.

Increased Social Supports & Safety Measures: Addressing addiction and homelessness with comprehensive support programs, safe spaces, and increased policing presence could improve public perception and safety.

Event & Tourism Expansion: Leveraging Fort William Gardens and nearby cultural assets, the city could encourage more festivals, markets, and community events to draw people into the area.

Port Arthur: Sustaining Success Amid Challenges

Port Arthur’s downtown, anchored by Marina Park, waterfront condos, and an expanding transportation museum at the Cruise Ship pier has enjoyed significant investment and redevelopment.

Streets like Red River Road, Court Street, and Cumberland Street have seen multi-year revitalization efforts.

Despite this success, challenges remain. The rise of online shopping and suburban retail developments continue to pull businesses away from the core.

Additionally, issues related to addiction and social challenges mirror those seen in Fort William.

Potential Solutions:

Expanding Mixed-Use Development: Encouraging more residential and commercial spaces in downtown Port Arthur can ensure foot traffic and sustained business growth.

Transportation & Accessibility Improvements: Improved transit options, pedestrian-friendly streets, and better parking solutions could enhance downtown activity.

Strengthening Business Partnerships: Collaboration between local businesses, the city, and tourism operators could lead to further innovations in making the area a year-round destination.

A Unified Approach to Revitalization

Both downtowns face shared challenges, including shifting consumer habits and social issues. Rather than treating them as separate problems, Thunder Bay could implement a city-wide downtown strategy that includes:

A Unified Downtown Plan: Rather than separate efforts, Thunder Bay should create a cohesive strategy that recognizes the strengths of both cores and connects them through transportation, branding, and economic incentives.

Public-Private Partnerships: Encouraging collaboration between the city, businesses, and investors to stimulate growth in both areas.

Enhanced Community Engagement: Residents and business owners must have a voice in shaping the future of both downtowns through ongoing consultations and participatory planning.

Thunder Bay has the opportunity to revitalize both of its historic downtowns—transforming them into vibrant hubs that reflect the city’s unique heritage and future potential. The key is action.