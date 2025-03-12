Winnipeg Weather: A Chilly Start Before a Spring-Like Warm-Up!

Cold Mornings, but a Warmer Trend on the Way

Winnipeg wakes up to cloudy skies and -7.5°C, with humidity at 80%, making for a damp and chilly morning. A steady east wind at 12 km/h pushes the wind chill down to -13°C, so it feels even colder than the thermometer suggests. The barometric pressure sits at 101.1 kPa and is falling, hinting at some upcoming weather changes. While today remains on the cool side, a significant warm-up is just around the corner!

Today: Cloudy with a Cold Wind

Expect cloudy skies throughout the day, with the east wind up to 15 km/h keeping things feeling crisp. Temperatures will hover around 0°C later in the afternoon, but with the wind chill sticking around -13°C this morning, winter layers are still a must.

Tonight: Clouds Stick Around, But a Milder Low

Cloud cover will persist into the evening, but temperatures won’t drop too drastically, reaching a low of -4°C. Winds will remain light at 10-15 km/h, and without extreme cold setting in, it’ll be a more manageable evening.

The Rest of the Week: A Sudden Jump into Spring!

Thursday: Cloudy in the morning with light snow or rain showers possible in the afternoon . Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h , and the high will climb to +4°C —the warmest day of the week so far!

Wardrobe Advice: Layers Are Key This Week

You’ll need a winter coat, hat, and gloves today and tomorrow, especially with the cold morning wind chill. But by Friday and Saturday, a lighter jacket should be enough, as temperatures rise close to double digits! However, don’t be fooled—Sunday brings winter back, so keep those warm layers ready.

Winnipeg Weather Trivia: From Deep Freeze to Early Spring!

Winnipeg’s coldest recorded temperature for March 12th was a brutal -35.6°C, while the warmest hit 15.8°C. This year, we’ll get a little taste of both, with subzero mornings but near 10°C by Friday!