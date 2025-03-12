Toronto Public Health advising Pearson International Airport travellers of potential measles exposure

TORONTO – HEALTH – Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a case of measles, with members of the public possibly being exposed on the following flight and location on Sunday, March 2:

Air Canada, Flight AC 002 (Tokyo to Toronto)

Toronto Pearson International Airport: Terminal 1 from approximately 4:50 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe contaminated air or touch an infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

TPH advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus at any of the above locations to do the following:

1. Check vaccination record for measles protection

Measles is a vaccine preventable disease. The vaccine is typically given at 12 months of age, with a second dose given between four to six years of age. Anyone who has not received two doses of the measles vaccine or has not had measles disease is at risk of infection.

People born in 1970 or later require two doses of the measles vaccine for the best protection if they have not had the virus. Anyone born before 1970 may have had a measles infection when the virus was common in Canada.

Anyone unsure about their vaccination status can safely receive the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. A blood test can also be done to determine immunity.

2. Monitor for symptoms until Sunday, March 23

Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat. Stay alert for symptoms even if you have been vaccinated against measles. If symptoms develop, contact a health care provider immediately.

Call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital to allow them to prepare and prevent the spread of the virus. Wear a well-fitting, medical grade mask (e.g., N95) when getting a medical assessment.

School-aged children can catch up on routine vaccinations by booking an appointment with their primary health care provider or at a TPH community clinic. Book an appointment at www.tphbookings.ca. The vaccine is free for eligible adults through primary care and some walk-in clinics.

More information about measles is available on the City of Toronto’s website: https://www.toronto.ca/measles-fact-sheet.