Thunder Bay Weather: A Taste of Spring Before Winter Bites Back

A Chilly Morning, but a Warmer (and Wetter) Trend Ahead

Thunder Bay starts the morning at -8.2°C under mostly cloudy skies. Humidity sits at 77%, and a light north wind at 2 km/h makes it feel like -9°C. The barometric pressure is at 101.5 kPa and rising, suggesting some brief stability before things start to change.

While today stays relatively calm with a chance of flurries and a high of +1°C, the weather takes a wild swing toward rain, wind, and eventually snow by the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day. Winds will stay light, reaching up to 15 km/h, with a high of +1°C. This morning’s wind chill of -11°C will improve slightly as temperatures rise. The UV index is moderate at 3, so if the sun peeks through, you might get a little extra brightness in your day.

Tonight: Clear but Chilly

Skies will clear overnight, with winds remaining light at up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -9°C, and the wind chill will make it feel like -12°C. A crisp but quiet night ahead!

The Rest of the Week: From Rain Showers to Blowing Snow!

Thursday begins with increasing cloudiness, and by the afternoon, there’s a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. Winds will pick up from the east at 20 km/h by late afternoon, and the high will reach +2°C. The morning will still feel cold with a wind chill of -13°C, so layers will be key. The UV index remains moderate at 3.

Thursday night stays cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a mild low of +1°C.

Friday turns even milder, with a high of 12°C and cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The mild air sticks around into the evening, with a 60% chance of showers and a warm low of 6°C.

Saturday is shaping up to be wet, with showers throughout the day and a high of 8°C. But as night falls, rain could change to snow, with blowing snow and strong winds expected. The temperature will drop sharply to -10°C, bringing back winter conditions.

Sunday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries and a much colder high of -2°C. The night will be even colder, dropping to -16°C under partly cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Advice: Prepare for a Weather Whiplash!

You’ll need a winter coat, hat, and gloves today and tomorrow, especially in the chilly mornings. By Friday, you might get away with a lighter jacket—but keep the rain gear handy. However, don’t let the mild temps fool you! By Saturday night, full winter gear will be necessary again as strong winds, snow, and freezing temperatures return.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia: March Can’t Make Up Its Mind!

Thunder Bay’s coldest March 12th on record was -36.1°C, proving just how frigid March can be. Meanwhile, the warmest March 12th hit 16.7°C—not quite what we’ll see this year, but Friday’s 12°C gives us a hint of spring before winter crashes back in!