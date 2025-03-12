Northern Ontario Weather Outlook: March 12–16, 2025

A Wintery Grip Loosens—But Not for Long!

Residents across Fort Hope, Webequie, Marten Falls, Attawapiskat, Sandy Lake, Bearskin Lake, and Fort Severn are in for a weather rollercoaster this week. While a brief warming trend is on the way, don’t pack away the winter gear just yet—freezing rain, snow, and a return to frigid temperatures are all in the forecast.

March 12, 2025 – A Chilly and Cloudy Start

Wednesday begins with cold temperatures ranging from -18°C to -12°C, with cloudy skies dominating most of the region. Some communities, especially in Webequie and Sandy Lake, may see a few flurries early in the day, but accumulations will be minimal. Winds remain light to moderate at 10–20 km/h, but with morning wind chills dropping near -25°C, it will feel bitter.

By the afternoon, temperatures inch closer to -5°C to -8°C, offering some improvement. However, cloud cover sticks around, keeping the sunshine at bay.

March 13, 2025 – Clouds Thickening, Snow Arrives

Thursday begins much the same, with morning lows between -16°C and -10°C, but the big change arrives in the afternoon. Expect light snow or ice pellets to develop across much of the region, especially in Marten Falls, Bearskin Lake, and Fort Severn.

Winds will shift to the southeast at 15–25 km/h, and temperatures will rise to -3°C to 0°C, bringing a risk of freezing rain, especially for Attawapiskat and Fort Hope. Travel could become slippery, so caution is advised.

March 14, 2025 – A Spring Tease with Freezing Rain

Friday sees temperatures briefly jump above freezing, with daytime highs between 0°C and +3°C across most communities. However, cloudy skies and a 60% chance of freezing rain or rain showers will make for a slushy, messy day.

Winds will pick up from the south at 20–30 km/h, increasing the risk of blowing snow in more northern areas like Fort Severn and Bearskin Lake.

By nighttime, temperatures drop back below freezing, with rain changing to snow in most areas and lows dipping to -6°C to -10°C.

March 15, 2025 – Winter Roars Back!

The warm spell ends abruptly on Saturday, as strong winds, snow, and plummeting temperatures take over.

Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected across Webequie, Fort Hope, and Sandy Lake , reducing visibility and making travel difficult.

are expected across , reducing visibility and making travel difficult. Freezing rain transitions back to snow in areas like Marten Falls and Attawapiskat as colder air moves in.

in areas like as colder air moves in. Highs will hover between -5°C and -8°C, but strong north winds at 30–50 km/h will make it feel much colder.

By the evening, conditions worsen, with blowing snow and frigid overnight lows near -18°C to -22°C.

March 16, 2025 – Back to the Deep Freeze

Sunday will be bitterly cold, with highs only reaching -10°C to -14°C, and wind chills near -25°C in some areas. A mix of sun and cloud with occasional flurries will linger throughout the day.

The night remains frigid, with lows plunging to -20°C to -25°C, especially in Fort Severn and Bearskin Lake.

Wardrobe Advice: Winter Stays in Charge

Wednesday & Thursday: Dress in full winter gear with layers, insulated gloves, and windproof outerwear to handle wind chills near -25°C.

Dress in with to handle wind chills near -25°C. Friday: Waterproof boots and rain gear will be useful, as temperatures rise briefly and freezing rain is a possibility.

Waterproof boots and rain gear will be useful, as temperatures rise briefly and is a possibility. Saturday & Sunday: Heavy-duty winter gear returns, as strong winds and blowing snow make for dangerously cold wind chills.

Northern Ontario Weather Trivia: March’s Mood Swings!

March is known for wild weather swings, and this week is no exception! Some parts of Northern Ontario have recorded both -30°C cold snaps and +5°C warm spells in the same week. This year, we’ll experience the full range, from mild temperatures and freezing rain to blizzards and deep cold once again!