Fort Frances & Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation Weather: A Spring Preview Before Winter Returns!

A Chilly Morning, but Warmer Days Are on the Way—For Now

Fort Frances and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation start the day at -6.6°C with 90% humidity, making for a damp and chilly morning. A light east wind at 6 km/h adds to the cold, giving a wind chill of -10°C. The barometric pressure sits at 101.2 kPa and is falling, signaling some weather changes ahead. While today offers a mix of sun and cloud and a mild high of 4°C, don’t get too comfortable—freezing rain, rain, and even snow are all in the forecast this week!

Today: Cloudy Start, but Some Sunshine Peeks Through

Expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries this morning, but by the afternoon, things will brighten up with a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will stay light at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures climbing to +4°C. This morning’s wind chill of -8°C will improve throughout the day, and the UV index is low at 2, meaning you won’t need to worry too much about sun exposure.

Tonight: Clear Skies, but Fog Developing Overnight

The evening starts clear, but clouds will increase after midnight. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight, reducing visibility into the early morning hours. Winds remain gentle at up to 15 km/h, with a low of -8°C and a wind chill of -11°C.

The Rest of the Week: A Spring Tease Before Winter Strikes Back

Thursday starts cloudy, with a 60% chance of light snow or ice pellets in the morning and early afternoon. There is also a risk of freezing rain in the morning, so roads could be slick. Any fog patches will dissipate early, and by late morning, east winds will pick up to 20 km/h. The high will climb to +6°C, but with a morning wind chill of -10°C, you’ll want to dress in layers.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and an unusually warm low of +5°C.

Friday is looking like a true taste of spring, with cloudy skies and a high of 15°C. But before you start packing away the winter gear—showers will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to +1°C.

Saturday will start with rain, but by nightfall, temperatures will drop sharply, bringing flurries, strong winds, and blowing snow. The high will only reach +1°C, but the night will be brutal, with a low of -15°C.

Sunday will be cold but calmer, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of flurries, with a high of -5°C. The night remains clear but bitterly cold at -15°C.

Wardrobe Advice: A Week of Extremes Calls for Smart Layering

For today and tomorrow, a winter coat, hat, and gloves are still needed, especially in the mornings. By Friday, it’s time to break out the lighter jackets—but don’t get too comfortable! Saturday night and Sunday bring strong winds and blowing snow, so full winter gear will be back in action.

Fort Frances Weather Trivia: A March Temperature Rollercoaster!

Fort Frances’ coldest March 12th on record was -37.2°C, proving that winter can still have its say. Meanwhile, the warmest March 12th hit 16.1°C—not far off from Friday’s forecasted 15°C! But don’t be fooled—March can flip seasons in a heartbeat, and this weekend’s return to winter proves it!