Fact-Checking President Trump’s Claims on Fentanyl Trafficking Across the U.S.-Canada Border

THUNDER BAY – ANALYSIS – United States President Donald Trump has asserted that significant quantities of fentanyl are being trafficked into the United States across the northern border with Canada. This has been one of the main reasons that Trump has moved to enact stiff tariffs on imports from Canada to the United States.

Citing these concerns, the President has proposed imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian goods to pressure Canada into taking more stringent actions against drug trafficking.​

Fact Check : Analyzing Fentanyl Trafficking Routes

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicates that the majority of fentanyl entering the United States is smuggled through the southern border with Mexico.

In the 2024 fiscal year, CBP seized approximately 21,100 pounds of fentanyl at the Mexican border, compared to just 43 pounds at the Canadian border . This disparity suggests that while fentanyl trafficking from Canada does occur, it constitutes a relatively small fraction of the total amount entering the United States.

Canada’s Response to Fentanyl Trafficking

In response to concerns about fentanyl production and trafficking, Canadian authorities have implemented several initiatives to combat the issue.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) launched Operation Blizzard, targeting fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics, to enhance border security measures and prevent the smuggling of these substances .

Additionally, Canada appointed a Fentanyl Czar to coordinate efforts in disrupting the illegal drug trade.​

Assessing Responsibility for Border Security

While Canada has taken steps to address fentanyl trafficking, it is essential to recognize that the United States bears responsibility for securing its own borders. The CBP has acknowledged that more than 90% of interdicted fentanyl is seized at Ports of Entry (POEs), with cartels often smuggling it in vehicles driven by U.S. citizens .

This underscores the importance of robust U.S. border security measures in preventing the influx of illicit drugs.​

In conclusion, while President Trump’s concerns about fentanyl trafficking are valid, data indicates that the majority of fentanyl enters the United States through the southern border with Mexico.

Canada has implemented measures to combat drug trafficking, but the responsibility for securing U.S. borders primarily lies with American authorities.

Collaborative efforts between the United States and Canada remain crucial in addressing the complex issue of fentanyl trafficking.​