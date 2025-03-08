What’s Happening in Thunder Bay This Weekend?

Explore Thunder Bay events this weekend, including the 34th Annual Indigenous Powwow, hockey, theatre, Winter FunDays, and more!

Powwows, hockey, theatre, and community events—here’s your guide to the weekend in Thunder Bay!

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Nothing to do? That only means you are NOT looking hard enough.

34th Annual Indigenous Cultural Traditions Club Powwow

The Indigenous Cultural Traditions Club (ICTC) is proud to host its 34th Annual Powwow at the CJ Sanders Fieldhouse from March 8-10, 2024. Previously known as the Lakehead University Native Student Association Powwow, this event celebrates Indigenous culture, song, and dance.

ICTC is honoured to welcome Rolling Thunder as the Host Drum. Students, community members, and visitors are invited to experience the vibrant traditions of Indigenous Peoples in an inclusive and welcoming setting.

Powwow Schedule:

Friday, March 8 – Warm-ups: 6 PM – 8 PM

– Warm-ups: Saturday, March 9 – Grand Entry: 1 PM & 6 PM Traditional Feast: 5 PM Powwow closes at 9 PM

– Grand Entry: Sunday, March 10 – Grand Entry: 12 PM Powwow closes at 5 PM

– Grand Entry:

This free event welcomes everyone to join in and celebrate Indigenous traditions.

More Events in Thunder Bay This Weekend

Saturday, March 9

📍 Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay – Building with Beads Mardi Gras Gala

Location: Valhalla Inn Ballroom

Valhalla Inn Ballroom Time: Symposium starts at 5:30 PM

Symposium starts at A fun-filled evening supporting Habitat for Humanity’s mission.

🎭 Magnus Theatre – The New Canadian Curling Club

Showtimes: 2 PM & 7:30 PM

A heartwarming comedy about newcomers embracing Canada’s favorite winter sport.

🏒 Thunder Bay North Stars vs. Dryden Ice Dogs

Location: Fort William Gardens

Fort William Gardens Time: 7:30 PM

Cheer on the North Stars in SIJHL hockey action!

Sunday, March 10

🏁 Ice Races at Mission Bay

Start Time: 12 PM

Thrilling motorsports on ice—experience the speed and excitement!

❄️ Winter FunDays – Science North & CAHEP Workshops

Time: 2 PM – 4 PM

Location: Current River Community Centre: Winter science workshop by Science North Baggage Building Arts Centre: Upcycled puzzle piece creations with CAHEP —make jewelry, ornaments, or toys.



All Weekend Long

🔫 NOSA Spring Gun Show

Location: CLE Grounds

CLE Grounds Saturday: 9 AM – 4 PM

Sunday: 9 AM – 3 PM

Buy, sell, or trade firearms, ammunition, knives, and outdoor gear. Admission: $5 (Free for kids 12 & under).

🏛️ Thunder Bay Museum – Two Special Exhibits

1️⃣ Women at the Canadian Car and Foundry During WWII

Time: 1 PM – 5 PM (Saturday & Sunday)

A tribute to the women who helped shape Canada’s wartime industry.

2️⃣ Treaty 3: Manidoo Mazina’igan – The Sacred Document

Time: 1 PM – 5 PM (Saturday & Sunday)

A travelling exhibit on the history and significance of Treaty 3, developed in partnership with Grand Council Treaty #3.

🎭 Cambrian Players – Home I’m Darling