Wawa Weather Watch: A Chilly Start with a Snowy Twist

Saturday: Freezing Morning, Afternoon Clouds Move In

Wawa’s weekend weather brings frigid mornings, afternoon snow, and a surprising warm-up by Sunday. Expect a mix of flurries, sun, and a brief taste of spring!

Good morning, Wawa! If you thought winter was easing up, think again—it’s a frosty -23.4°C at the Wawa Airport as of 6:00 AM, and with a slight south-southwest breeze at 4 km/h, it feels like -27°C.

Humidity is at 78%, and the pressure sits at 101.4 kPa. While the morning is off to a clear and sunny start, don’t be fooled—clouds will roll in near noon, bringing a 40% chance of flurries by late afternoon.

The wind will remain light, up to 15 km/h, but the temperature won’t climb much, only reaching a high of -4°C. The wind chill will improve slightly, from -23°C this morning to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, but a little sun protection never hurts!

Tonight: Flurries, Then Clearing

Expect a cloudy evening with a 60% chance of flurries before midnight. However, skies should start to clear before morning. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h, and temperatures drop to -16°C overnight. Wind chills will make it feel like -8°C in the evening and a bitter -18°C overnight, so a warm blanket is definitely recommended!

Sunday: Snow Arrives, But So Does a Warm-Up

Sunday starts with increasing cloudiness, leading to periods of snow by noon. Expect around 2 to 4 cm of accumulation. The real surprise? The temperature climbs above freezing, with a high of +1°C! Winds shift south at 20 km/h in the afternoon, but the morning will still feel brutally cold with a wind chill of -22°C. The snow tapers off overnight, with cloudy periods and a low of -7°C.

The Week Ahead: A Weather Rollercoaster

Monday sees cloudy skies with a mix of flurries and rain showers as temperatures rise to a balmy 6°C. The chance of precipitation continues into the night, but temperatures take a dive back to -12°C. By Tuesday, winter reclaims its grip with a high of -4°C and a 40% chance of flurries. Wednesday teases a rebound, with a high of 0°C and the usual flurry chances.

What to Wear?

Today is a full-on winter gear day—think heavy coat, gloves, hat, and thermal layers. Sunday brings warmer air, but with snow in the forecast, waterproof boots and a good winter jacket are a must. By Monday, you might be ditching the heavy parka for a lighter coat, but keep the gloves handy—Wawa’s weather likes to keep us guessing!

Wawa Weather Trivia

Did you know? The warmest March 8th on record in Wawa was 9.5°C in 2000, while the coldest was a brutal -34.4°C in 1943. Today’s temperatures may be chilly, but at least we’re not setting any records for cold!