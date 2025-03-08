Thunder Bay Weather: A Wild Ride from Frigid to Spring-Like

Saturday: A Frosty Start, But Warmer Weather Ahead

Thunder Bay’s weather brings frigid mornings, a warming trend, and a mix of flurries and sun. Highs reach 10°C by Monday, but hidden ice could make things tricky!

Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s a cold one out there—currently -17.6°C at Thunder Bay Airport as of 6:00 AM, with a south-southwest wind at 10 km/h making it feel like a frigid -24°C. Humidity is at 75%, and the barometric pressure is rising at 101.4 kPa. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, but don’t let that fool you—winter’s still got a grip on us for now.

Clouds will increase this morning, bringing a 40% chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will shift northwest at 20 km/h later in the day, and temperatures will actually climb to a surprising +1°C.

However, the morning wind chill will be a bone-chilling -26°C, so bundle up early. The UV index remains low at 2, so while the sun might peek through, don’t expect it to do much warming just yet.

With temperatures on the rise, be on the lookout for ice under puddles—spring might be knocking, but hidden slick spots will keep things interesting. Also, a friendly reminder to motorists: pedestrians and cyclists don’t need a surprise ice-water bath, so go easy on those puddles!

Tonight: Clear Skies Before Clouds Return

Skies will clear in the evening, but cloud cover will build again after midnight. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will calm down early in the evening. Temperatures will drop to -12°C, with wind chills making it feel closer to -17°C overnight.

Sunday: A Big Warm-Up (But a Few Flurries First!)

Sunday starts with a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 60% chance of morning and early afternoon flurries. However, temperatures will climb significantly, reaching a high of 7°C! Winds will pick up from the northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon.

The morning will still feel quite cold with a wind chill of -14°C, but by the afternoon, you might be tempted to shed a layer. Sunday night remains clear, with a mild low of -3°C.

The Week Ahead: Spring-Like Warmth, Then a Cool-Down

Monday keeps the warmth coming with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10°C—double-digit temps in March? Yes, please! Monday night cools to -9°C under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday brings sunshine but a cooler high of -2°C before rebounding back up to +3°C on Wednesday, though there’s a 40% chance of flurries.

What to Wear?

Saturday morning is a full-on winter gear situation—heavy coat, gloves, scarf, and hat are all necessary. By the afternoon, though, the mercury rises enough for a lighter jacket. Sunday and Monday? You might just get away with a lighter coat, but keep waterproof boots handy—melting snow and hidden ice will be everywhere!

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? The warmest March 8th on record in Thunder Bay was a spring-like 9.4°C in 2000, while the coldest was a bone-chilling -38.3°C in 1972. This weekend, we’re definitely leaning towards the warmer end of the spectrum!