Sudbury’s Weather: A Chilly Weekend with Snowy Surprises

Saturday: A Cold Start, But Some Sunshine on the Way

Sudbury’s weekend weather brings cold mornings, sunshine, and afternoon snow. A warm-up hits Monday, but flurries and rain could return. Get the full forecast!

Good morning, Sudbury! If you’re stepping outside early today, brace yourself—it’s a crisp -13.3°C at the Greater Sudbury Airport as of 6:00 AM, with a wind chill making it feel like a frosty -22°C. Winds are coming from the west-northwest at 19 km/h, with humidity at 75%. The barometric pressure sits at 100.8 kPa and is on the rise. Fortunately, skies will clear early this morning, and by the afternoon, temperatures will rise to -1°C. The northwest wind will lighten up later today, which will help ease the chill, but the wind chill will still feel like -6°C by the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 3, so if you’re soaking in some sun between errands, sunglasses wouldn’t hurt.

Tonight: Clouds Move In, Light Snow Possible

As the evening settles in, clouds will take over, bringing a 40% chance of flurries late tonight and into the overnight hours. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to -10°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -8°C in the evening and a colder -16°C overnight.

Sunday: More Clouds, Afternoon Snow Incoming

Sunday starts with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of early morning flurries. But by the afternoon, get ready for some steady snowfall as periods of snow are expected to roll in. Winds will start from the northwest at 20 km/h before easing, and the high will reach -2°C. The morning wind chill will be a harsh -18°C, improving to -6°C by the afternoon. Snow continues into the night with a low of -5°C.

The Week Ahead: A Sudbury Spring Tease?

Monday offers a taste of spring, with a mix of sun and cloud, a 30% chance of flurries, and a surprising high of 7°C. The night stays mild, with a low of +3°C. Tuesday keeps things interesting with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 6°C before temperatures take a nosedive overnight, dropping to -13°C. Wednesday cools off again, with a high of just 1°C and a return of cloudy periods.

What to Wear?

Today’s wind chill means layering is key—think winter coat, gloves, and a warm hat. Sunday’s snowfall means waterproof boots will come in handy, especially by the afternoon. By Monday, a lighter jacket might actually work as Sudbury briefly warms up!

Sudbury Weather Trivia

Did you know? The warmest March 8th in Sudbury’s history was 12.6°C in 2000, while the coldest was a bone-chilling -32.2°C in 1943. Today’s temperatures fall somewhere in between—but thankfully, we’re nowhere near record-breaking cold!