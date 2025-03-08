Sioux Lookout Weather: Snowy Start, Warmer Days Ahead

Saturday: Light Snow and Chilly Winds

Sioux Lookout’s weekend brings light snow, cold mornings, and a surprise warm-up Sunday. Expect flurries, a brief taste of rain, and a mix of winter and spring ahead!

Good morning, Sioux Lookout! It’s a snowy start to the day, with light snow falling at the Sioux Lookout Airport as of 5:00 AM. The temperature sits at -10.1°C, but with a south-southwest wind at 11 km/h, it feels more like -16°C.

Humidity is high at 90%, and the barometric pressure is at 100.8 kPa, but it’s falling—hinting at more active weather ahead. Visibility is reduced to just 1.6 km, so take it slow if you’re on the road.

The snow will taper off this morning, giving way to mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will rise to a high of -1°C.

However, the wind chill will make it feel like -20°C this morning before “warming up” to a still-crisp -6°C this afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, so the sun won’t be making much of an impact.

Tonight: More Snow Incoming

Expect increasing cloudiness tonight, with periods of snow beginning overnight. Winds stay light, up to 15 km/h, and the low drops to -14°C. Wind chills will make it feel like -7°C in the evening and a biting -18°C overnight, so keep the heavy blankets handy!

Sunday: Snow, Then a Temperature Jump

Sunday starts with periods of snow, bringing about 2 cm of accumulation before tapering off around noon. After that, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries in the afternoon—yes, you read that right, rain!

Temperatures will climb to a surprising +4°C, but the morning will still be cold with a wind chill of -11°C. By evening, expect cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries, and temperatures dropping to -6°C.

The Week Ahead: Up and Down Temperatures

Monday brings more snow, with a high of 0°C before a big nighttime cooldown to -16°C. Tuesday clears up with sunny skies, but it’ll be much colder, with a high of just -9°C. By Wednesday, temperatures rebound slightly to +1°C with a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of flurries.

What to Wear?

Today, you’ll need a warm winter coat, gloves, and a hat—especially with that biting wind chill. Sunday will be tricky: start the day in winter gear, but have a lighter layer ready for the afternoon as temperatures briefly climb above freezing. Waterproof boots will also be helpful with the mix of snow and possible rain!

Sioux Lookout Weather Trivia

Did you know? The warmest March 8th in Sioux Lookout history was 7.2°C in 2000, while the coldest was a bone-chilling -38.3°C in 1965. While today is cold, at least we’re not setting any records for the deep freeze!