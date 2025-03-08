Kenora & Lake of the Woods Weather: Snowy Start, Weekend Warm-Up!

Saturday: Light Snow, Then a Mix of Sun and Cloud

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather brings morning snow, a sunny and mild Sunday, and a mix of spring warmth and winter chills next week. Get the full forecast!

Good morning, Kenora! The day begins with light snow falling at Kenora Airport as of 5:11 AM, with a temperature of -7°C. Humidity is high at 93%, and the wind from the southwest at 7 km/h is making it feel like -11°C.

Visibility sits at 16 km, so not too bad, but take care on the roads as 2 cm of snow is expected before the snowfall tapers off this morning.

Once the snow moves out, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of lingering flurries. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will climb to a high of +1°C. However, the morning wind chill will still be a brisk -14°C, so don’t let the positive temperature fool you.

The UV index remains low at 2, so while the sun might peek through, it won’t be strong enough to make a big impact.

Tonight: Clouds Increase, More Flurries Possible

Clouds will thicken early in the evening, bringing a 30% chance of flurries overnight. Winds will stay gentle, up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will drop to -7°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -10°C overnight—definitely chilly but not the worst we’ve seen this season.

Sunday: Spring-Like Sunshine!

Sunday brings a welcome break from the snow, with mainly sunny skies. Winds will shift northwest at 20 km/h in the morning, and temperatures will climb to a mild +5°C.

The morning will start chilly with a wind chill of -6°C, but by the afternoon, you might actually be tempted to unzip that winter coat! Sunday night will be relatively mild, with partly cloudy skies and a low of -4°C.

The Week Ahead: A Temperature Rollercoaster

Monday keeps the warming trend going with cloudy skies and a high of 6°C. But don’t get too comfortable—Monday night plunges to a frigid -17°C. Tuesday cools right down again, with a high of only -8°C under sunny skies. Wednesday rebounds to +1°C, but there’s a 40% chance of flurries, proving that winter isn’t quite done yet.

What to Wear?

Today, a warm coat, gloves, and boots are a good idea, especially with the morning snow and chilly wind chill. Sunday, however, might feel downright springlike, so a lighter jacket could do the trick by the afternoon. Keep those waterproof boots handy for melting snow!

Kenora Weather Trivia

Did you know? The warmest March 8th on record in Kenora was a balmy 9.8°C in 2000, while the coldest was a bone-chilling -33.3°C in 1967. While today is cold, it’s nowhere near record territory!