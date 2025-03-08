Human Remains Found at Winnipeg Landfill Identified as Morgan Harris

Manitoba RCMP confirm remains belong to First Nations woman murdered by serial killer in 2022

Manitoba RCMP confirm human remains found at Prairie Green landfill are Morgan Harris, a victim of a 2022 serial killer. A second set of remains is still unidentified

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba RCMP have identified human remains discovered at the Prairie Green landfill as belonging to Morgan Harris, one of four Indigenous women murdered in 2022 by a convicted serial killer.

In a statement released late Friday, the Manitoba government confirmed the identification and stated that Ms. Harris’s family has been notified. T

hey have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Investigators also revealed that a second set of remains was recovered at the landfill, but they have not yet been identified.

Authorities continue their search and forensic analysis to determine if they belong to another missing First Nations woman linked to the case.

The discovery comes after extensive searches and calls for justice from Indigenous leaders and the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG). The case has renewed demands for increased protections and systemic changes to address violence against Indigenous communities.