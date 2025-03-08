Geraldton and Greenstone Weather: A Chilly Weekend with Snow and a Touch of Rain

Saturday: Cold and Cloudy with Afternoon Flurries

Geraldton and Greenstone’s weekend weather brings bitter cold, afternoon flurries, and a surprising Sunday warm-up with snow and possible rain. A chilly week follows!

Good morning, Geraldton and Greenstone! If you’re stepping outside early today, brace yourself—it’s a frigid -20°C at the Geraldton Airport as of 6:00 AM, with a southwest wind at 4 km/h making it feel like -23°C. Humidity sits at 78%, and the barometric pressure is at 101.2 kPa.

Visibility is fair at 16 km. While the morning starts cloudy, expect skies to fully cloud over, bringing a 40% chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h, with temperatures rising to a high of -5°C.

The wind chill, however, will keep things feeling much colder—down to -25°C in the morning and -10°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, so while the sun might peek through briefly, it’s not a sunglasses day.

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Deep Freeze Returns

Cloudy conditions persist into the evening, but skies will begin clearing late tonight. Winds stay light at 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to -16°C. Wind chills will make it feel like -12°C in the evening and an icy -22°C overnight. If you’re out late, bundle up—this is frostbite territory!

Sunday: Snow, Then a Surprise Warm-Up

Sunday starts with increasing cloudiness, leading to periods of snow by late morning. Expect 2 to 4 cm of accumulation before the snow transitions into a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries in the afternoon.

That’s right—rain! The high reaches a surprising +1°C, but don’t be fooled by the number. The morning wind chill will still be a brutal -22°C before things moderate later in the day. Snowy and slushy roads are likely, so take it easy if you’re driving.

Sunday night sees a mix of clouds and a 40% chance of flurries, with a low of -5°C.

The Week Ahead: More Snow and Cold Returns

Monday brings periods of snow with a high of -2°C, and the snowfall continues into the night as temperatures plummet to -17°C. Tuesday looks much colder, with a high of -10°C under partly sunny skies and a 30% chance of flurries. Tuesday night is another deep freeze, dipping to -17°C. By Wednesday, cloudy skies return with a high of -2°C, keeping winter in full force.

What to Wear?

Today is a full-on winter gear kind of day—heavy coat, hat, gloves, and a scarf are a must, especially with those cold wind chills. Sunday’s afternoon warm-up means waterproof boots and layers are your best bet, as slush and wet snow could make for messy conditions. Don’t put away the winter gear just yet—next week still looks plenty cold!

Geraldton Weather Trivia

Did you know? The warmest March 8th on record in Geraldton was a mild 8.3°C in 2000, while the coldest was a teeth-chattering -37.2°C in 1965. Today, we’re safely in the middle—but it’s still winter’s game!