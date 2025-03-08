Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather: Snowy Start, But Warmer Days Ahead!

Saturday: Morning Snow, Afternoon Sun Breaks Through

Dryden & Vermilion Bay’s weekend starts with snow but warms up to +5°C by Sunday! Expect a mix of flurries, sun, and a temperature rollercoaster next week

Good morning, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! The weekend kicks off with light snow falling at Dryden Airport as of 5:45 AM. It’s currently -9°C, with humidity at 90%, and a southwest wind at 11 km/h making it feel like a much colder -14°C.

Visibility is reduced to 11 km, and the barometric pressure sits at 100.8 kPa.

The snow will taper off this morning after dropping about 2 cm, making way for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of lingering flurries in the afternoon. Winds will pick up from the west at 20 km/h early this afternoon, and temperatures will climb to a high of 0°C.

The morning wind chill will be a biting -19°C, but conditions will feel slightly better by the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 2, so while the sun might peek through, don’t expect it to provide much warmth.

Tonight: Clouds Return with Overnight Flurries

Clouds will increase in the evening, bringing a 60% chance of flurries overnight. Winds will shift from west at 20 km/h to calm early in the evening. The low will drop to -10°C, with wind chills making it feel like -4°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.

Sunday: A Big Warm-Up, But Flurries Stick Around

Sunday starts with a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 60% chance of flurries in the morning. The good news? Temperatures climb to a mild +5°C! Winds will shift from the southwest at 20 km/h to northwest 20 km/h in the morning, keeping things breezy.

The day will start with a wind chill of -8°C, but by the afternoon, it will finally feel above freezing. Sunday night remains fairly mild, with cloudy periods and a low of -5°C.

The Week Ahead: A Temperature Rollercoaster

Monday keeps the warmth coming with a high of 6°C under cloudy skies, but don’t get too comfortable—Monday night plunges back down to -16°C. Tuesday is much colder, with a high of only -8°C despite sunny skies. By Wednesday, things warm up again to +2°C, though there’s a 40% chance of flurries.

What to Wear?

Today, full winter gear is necessary for the morning, with wind chills making it feel close to -20°C. However, by Sunday afternoon, you might actually be able to ditch the heavy coat for something lighter. Waterproof boots are a smart choice, as the melting snow could make for some slushy conditions!

Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? The warmest March 8th in Dryden’s history was a balmy 10.6°C in 2000, while the coldest was a bone-chilling -38.9°C in 1967. While today isn’t breaking any records, at least we’re not hitting extreme lows!