Thunder Bay Weather: Winter’s Chill Holds Steady

A Bright and Frosty Day

Monday: Sunshine with a Side of Arctic Air

Good morning, Thunder Bay! The day starts crisp and cold at -19°C, but with a wind from the west-southwest at 15 km/h, the wind chill makes it feel like -28°C. Clear skies mean plenty of sunshine today, but don’t be deceived—this is classic Northern Ontario winter weather. Humidity is low at 68%, and visibility is a stellar 32 km, perfect for enjoying the bright blue skies if you’re brave enough to venture out.

Temperatures will climb to a high of -10°C, but the wind chill will stick around -26°C this morning, improving slightly to -15°C by the afternoon. A day for bundling up from head to toe!

Tonight: Bitter Cold Under Starry Skies

As the sun sets, expect a few clouds, but overall, the skies will remain clear. Temperatures will dip to -18°C, with the wind chill intensifying to -27°C overnight. Light winds up to 15 km/h will make it feel even colder, so make sure to layer up if you’re heading out.

Looking Ahead: The Chill Lingers

Tuesday: More Sunshine, Same Cold

Tuesday will be mainly sunny, but temperatures will remain frosty with a high of -15°C. The wind chill will hover near -27°C throughout the day, keeping frostbite risks high. Overnight, expect cloudy periods with a low of -26°C.

Wednesday: A Mix of Sun and Cloud

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -15°C, while the evening sees temperatures dipping to -20°C. The Arctic chill continues unabated.

Today in Weather History

On this date in Thunder Bay’s weather history, the city recorded its warmest January 6th at 6.0°C in 1992. The record low for this day was -40.0°C in 1981—a stark reminder of how cold this region can get!

Wardrobe Advice

Dress for the deep freeze today! Thermal undergarments, a heavy winter coat, and insulated gloves are a must. Don’t forget a hat and scarf to protect against frostbite, especially during the brisk morning hours.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that Thunder Bay is one of Canada’s sunniest winter cities? With around 300 hours of sunshine in January, it’s a bright spot even during the coldest months!