Thunder Bay Police Service Board Congratulates Chief Darcy Fleury on Becoming President of OCAP Zone One

Thunder Bay – NEWS – “On behalf of the Thunder Bay Police Service Board (Board), I would like to congratulate Thunder Bay Police Chief Darcy Fleury on his election as President of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OCAP), Zone One. With the support of Senior Officers throughout the region, Chief Fleury has been appointed President for 2025. This is a significant accomplishment and a testament to Chief Fleury’s outstanding leadership and dedication to strengthening policing in Thunder Bay.

“OACP is a professional organization representing the leaders of police services across Ontario. It is an advocacy and policy-development body that works on behalf of police chiefs to support the delivery of effective and efficient policing in Ontario communities.

“OACP also plays a role in developing policing standards, sharing research, and supporting initiatives that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within police services. It plays a vital role in shaping the future of policing in Ontario, emphasizing community-based approaches, transparency, and accountability.

“As President of OCAP Zone One, Chief Fleury will play a key role in shaping regional policing priorities and fostering collaboration across the province. His leadership will continue to strengthen the important work being done to ensure the safety and well-being of all communities, including Indigenous and diverse communities. The Board is confident that as President of OCAP Zone One, Chief Fleury will continue to make a positive impact across Thunder Bay and their entire province of Ontario.”