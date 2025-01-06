Teen Driver Facing Serious Charges Following Collision Near Mission Marsh Conservation Area

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In the early hours of January 5, 2024, a 17-year-old G1-class driver is facing a litany of charges after a motor vehicle collision on 106th Street, near the Mission Marsh Conservation Area.

Thunder Bay Police officers responded to the crash shortly before 2:00 a.m. and launched an investigation that revealed multiple infractions. The driver, a novice under Ontario’s graduated licensing system, now faces the following charges:

Impaired operation

Operation with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80 mg or more

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operating without insurance

Misuse of license plates

G1 driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver

G1 driver BAC above zero tolerance

G1 driver operating a vehicle during prohibited hours

Additional provincial offenses

The vehicle was impounded, and the driver’s license has been suspended. The individual was released with a court date pending.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to Ontario’s graduated licensing rules, particularly for novice drivers. It highlights the potential consequences of unsafe driving behaviors, which could have significant implications for road safety in Thunder Bay.