Teen Driver Facing Serious Charges Following Collision Near Mission Marsh Conservation Area

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In the early hours of January 5, 2024, a 17-year-old G1-class driver is facing a litany of charges after a motor vehicle collision on 106th Street, near the Mission Marsh Conservation Area.
Thunder Bay Police officers responded to the crash shortly before 2:00 a.m. and launched an investigation that revealed multiple infractions. The driver, a novice under Ontario’s graduated licensing system, now faces the following charges:
- Impaired operation
- Operation with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80 mg or more
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Operating without insurance
- Misuse of license plates
- G1 driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver
- G1 driver BAC above zero tolerance
- G1 driver operating a vehicle during prohibited hours
- Additional provincial offenses
The vehicle was impounded, and the driver’s license has been suspended. The individual was released with a court date pending.
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to Ontario’s graduated licensing rules, particularly for novice drivers. It highlights the potential consequences of unsafe driving behaviors, which could have significant implications for road safety in Thunder Bay.