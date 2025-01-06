Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul Weather: A Deep Freeze Engulfs the Region

A Cold and Clear Start to the Week

Monday: Bright, But Bitingly Cold

Good morning, Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul! It’s an icy start to your Monday with temperatures sitting at -28°C and a wind chill that makes it feel like -30°C. Clear skies offer little reprieve from the deep freeze, and with winds at just 2 km/h from the north, it’s more the still cold air that will test your tolerance. The humidity is at 78%, making the air feel even drier and sharper.

Today will be mainly sunny, but don’t let the sun fool you—the wind chill will remain -34°C in the morning and ease slightly to -20°C in the afternoon. It’s a day where frostbite can set in quickly, so take all precautions and cover up every exposed part of your skin. The high temperature will only climb to -16°C, with no relief in sight.

Tonight: Frostbite Risk Continues

Tonight brings partly cloudy skies, but the winds will still be light, up to 15 km/h. The temperature will dip to -24°C, and with the wind chill, it will feel like -32°C overnight. If you plan to venture outdoors, it’s essential to layer up and keep your skin covered to avoid frostbite risks, as this deep cold will stick around for hours.

Looking Ahead: More Winter Chill

Tuesday: Sunny but Still Cold

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of -19°C, but morning wind chills will still make it feel like -32°C. So, despite the sun, it’s another bitterly cold day. The temperature drops again to -32°C overnight with a continuing risk of frostbite.

Wednesday: Chilly Sun and Cloud

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -19°C. Once again, temperatures will plunge to -20°C overnight, with cloudy periods and a continued risk of frostbite if you’re out during the evening.

Today in Weather History

On this day in 1967, Sioux Lookout set its record low of -41.7°C, which definitely adds some perspective to today’s cold! The warmest high on record was 2.4°C in 1987—feels like a different world, doesn’t it?

Wardrobe Advice

Today is all about staying warm and safe! Bundle up in heavy layers, including thermal undergarments, a thick winter coat, insulated gloves, a scarf, and a toque. Don’t forget the warm boots and wool socks to protect against the extreme cold.

Fun Weather Fact

Sioux Lookout is one of the coldest places in Ontario during the winter months, often seeing temperatures drop well below -30°C. It’s no surprise that residents here are experts at surviving the deep freeze!