Sault Ste. Marie Weather: Frosty Days and Cozy Nights

A Crisp Start to the Week

Monday: Cloudy Skies Giving Way to Sunshine

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! The week kicks off on a frosty note with temperatures at -12°C, but a wind chill of -17°C makes it feel even colder. Humidity is at 78%, and the barometric pressure is rising at 102.4 kPa, suggesting clearer skies ahead. Winds are light, coming from the north-northeast at 9 km/h, and visibility is a solid 24 km.

Today’s weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -7°C. However, that wind chill will linger, feeling like -19°C in the morning and moderating to -13°C in the afternoon. A perfect day to enjoy the outdoors—as long as you’re bundled up!

Tonight: Bitter Cold with Clear Skies

As the sun sets, the skies will remain partly cloudy, and the temperature will drop to -14°C. The wind chill will intensify, dipping to -22°C overnight, so it’s a night for wool socks and staying cozy indoors. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h.

Looking Ahead: Winter at Its Best

Tuesday: Sunshine with a Side of Chill

Tuesday promises another mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -12°C. It will feel like -22°C in the morning, so early risers, brace yourselves! Overnight, expect cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries, with the mercury plummeting to -22°C.

Wednesday: Flurries and Frost

Wednesday brings more sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries throughout the day. The high will be -15°C, dipping to -20°C overnight, with continued flurry chances.

Today in Weather History

On this day in 1992, Sault Ste. Marie enjoyed an unusually warm high of 10.2°C. By contrast, the record low was -35.0°C, set in 1946. It’s safe to say we’re somewhere in the middle this year!

Wardrobe Wisdom

For today, layer up with a warm winter coat, a hat, gloves, and a scarf to combat that biting wind chill. Insulated boots will keep your toes warm and toasty.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie experiences an average of 320 cm of snowfall annually? That’s enough snow to build a fort or two—if you’re feeling ambitious!