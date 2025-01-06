Kenora Weather: Arctic Air Keeps Its Hold

A Frosty Week Begins

Monday: Clear Skies, Bitterly Cold

Good morning, Kenora and Lake of the Woods region! The day begins with temperatures at -24°C and a brisk wind chill of -27°C. With clear skies, the sunshine will be deceptive, as the wind chill will linger around -32°C in the morning. Winds from the north at 4 km/h, increasing to 15 km/h later, won’t help with the chill. Humidity sits at 81%, and visibility is excellent at 32 km, but frostbite is a serious concern today.

The high will climb to -15°C this afternoon, with wind chills easing to -19°C, making it marginally more bearable. If you’re heading out, dress warmly to stay safe in this extreme cold.

Tonight: The Deep Freeze Continues

As the day ends, partly cloudy skies will roll in, and temperatures will dip to -25°C. Winds will remain light, but the wind chill will intensify to -29°C overnight. Frostbite risks remain high, so staying indoors is the best bet unless absolutely necessary.

Looking Ahead: Cloudy but Frigid

Tuesday: Cloud Cover and Icy Temperatures

Tuesday brings increasing cloudiness, with a high of -20°C. The morning wind chill will hit a biting -35°C, making it a tough day for outdoor plans. By the afternoon, the wind chill will ease to -25°C, but frostbite precautions remain essential. Overnight, temperatures dip to -24°C, with cloudy periods.

Wednesday: Slightly Milder, Still Cold

Wednesday offers a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -14°C. The overnight temperature will moderate slightly, dipping to -15°C, but the frosty conditions persist.

Today in Weather History

On this day in 1966, Kenora experienced its coldest temperature at -39.4°C—now that’s a real deep freeze! The warmest recorded high was 5.0°C in 1987, a far cry from today’s bitter cold.

Wardrobe Advice

Today calls for heavy-duty winter gear: thermal layers, an insulated coat, warm boots, mittens, and a snug hat. A scarf or balaclava to cover your face is crucial, especially in the morning.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know Kenora, situated by Lake of the Woods, experiences cold winters with frequent clear skies? It’s thanks to Arctic air masses sweeping in from the north, making this region one of the chilliest spots in Ontario.