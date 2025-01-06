Greater Sudbury Weather: Winter’s Still in Command!

Bracing for a Frosty Day Ahead

Monday: Chilly with Sunshine Peeking Through

Good morning, Greater Sudbury! Winter is painting a frosty picture today, with temperatures at -14°C and a wind chill making it feel like a brisk -21°C. Light snow has left a shimmering dusting, but visibility remains excellent at 24 km. Winds from the north at 14 km/h, gusting to 28 km/h, will pick up to 20 km/h as the day progresses, keeping the air biting and brisk.

The skies will offer a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -11°C, but it won’t feel warmer than -19°C this afternoon. The barometric pressure is holding steady at 102.2 kPa, and humidity at 79% means the air is dry but not excessively so. Don’t be surprised if you see the odd flurry flitting about, with a 30% chance of snow.

Tonight: Frostbite Risks in Bitter Cold

As night falls, expect partly cloudy skies with winds shifting northwest at 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -18°C, and with the wind chill plunging to -28°C, frostbite becomes a real concern. Make sure to cover up exposed skin if venturing out!

Looking Ahead: More Winter Chill

Tuesday: A Crisp but Calmer Day

Tuesday brings another mix of sun and cloud with a high of -13°C. It will be chilly but relatively calm compared to today. Overnight, clouds will thicken, and temperatures will sink to a biting -22°C.

Wednesday: Sun, Clouds, and Deep Freeze

Wednesday offers more of the same with a high of -17°C under a mix of sun and cloud. Clear skies are forecast overnight, with temperatures tumbling to -21°C—a night for staying indoors if you can!

Today in Weather History

On this date in Sudbury’s weather past, the warmest recorded high was 8.3°C in 1950. The record low chilled to a teeth-chattering -36.1°C in 1981.

Wardrobe Advice

Today calls for serious winter gear: a heavy parka, insulated boots, thermal gloves, a scarf, and a toque. Frostbite risks mean full coverage is crucial, especially tonight.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that Greater Sudbury gets some of Ontario’s coldest January temperatures? Its location in the Canadian Shield keeps the air crisp and frosty, perfect for winter sports lovers!