Geraldton and Greenstone Weather: A Deep Freeze Grips the Region

It is now Winter yet and no there isn't snow Yet! Just an appetizer for the coming winter.

Clear Skies, Frosty Air

Monday: Bright Sunshine, But Bitterly Cold

Good morning, Geraldton and Greenstone residents! The day begins under clear skies with temperatures at -19°C. However, a wind chill of -26°C will make it feel much colder as a northwest wind at 9 km/h bites at any exposed skin. The air is crisp, with humidity at 69%, and the barometric pressure is high at 103.0 kPa, signaling stable weather.

Sunshine dominates today’s forecast, but it’s no time to underestimate the cold. The temperature will climb to a high of -14°C, but the morning wind chill of -30°C poses a risk of frostbite. By afternoon, the wind chill will improve slightly to -20°C.

Tonight: Arctic Temperatures

As the sun sets, the skies will turn partly cloudy, and the mercury will plunge to -23°C. With light winds up to 15 km/h, the wind chill will intensify to a bone-chilling -31°C. Frostbite risks remain high, so if you’re stepping out, layer up and cover every inch of skin.

Looking Ahead: No Warmth in Sight

Tuesday: Cold with a Chance of Flurries

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries in the afternoon. The high will reach -20°C, but the morning wind chill of -31°C will require extra precautions. Overnight, the clouds will linger, and the temperature will plummet to -30°C, continuing the frigid streak.

Wednesday: Sun Returns, But Cold Intensifies

Wednesday offers clear, sunny skies, but it will be even colder, with a high of -21°C. Overnight, the thermometer dips to -29°C, so prepare for another icy night.

Today in Weather History

On this day, Geraldton’s historic high reached a surprising 6.7°C in 1949. The record low, a frigid -44.4°C, was set in 1968. Compared to that, today’s chill feels almost merciful—almost!

Wardrobe Tips

Today calls for your warmest winter wear. Layer up with thermal undergarments, a heavy insulated coat, and fleece-lined gloves. Don’t forget a hat and scarf to protect against frostbite, especially in the morning.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know Geraldton is part of Ontario’s coldest region during winter? Thanks to its inland location, temperatures often dip into record lows, perfect for showcasing your icicle-beard skills!

