Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather: Frosty Skies and Arctic Air

A Bright, Frigid Start to the Week

Monday: Sunshine with a Severe Chill

Good morning, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Temperatures are a teeth-chattering -27°C this morning, and with a light west wind at 9 km/h, it feels like a frosty -35°C. Humidity is at 77%, and visibility is decent at 16 km, with the sun shining brightly through clear skies. However, the wind chill makes frostbite a serious concern, so cover up if you step outside.

The mercury will climb to a high of -15°C later today, but it will still feel like -31°C this morning, moderating to -19°C in the afternoon. The sun will dominate, but the Arctic air will remain in charge.

Tonight: Clear but Dangerously Cold

As night falls, partly cloudy skies will bring temperatures down to -25°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -33°C overnight, keeping frostbite risks high. Light winds up to 15 km/h won’t bring relief from the bone-chilling cold, so bundle up if you’re outdoors.

Looking Ahead: No End to the Deep Freeze

Tuesday: Sun with Extra Frost

Tuesday will be mainly sunny, but temperatures will remain bitterly cold, with a high of -20°C. Morning wind chills of -35°C will ease slightly to -27°C by the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures drop again to -25°C, with cloudy periods.

Wednesday: A Slight Thaw—Sort Of

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -15°C, a small improvement compared to earlier in the week. The night will remain cold, with a low of -17°C, but it’s a step up from the previous days.

Today in Weather History

Dryden’s record low for January 6th was set in 1968 at -42.3°C, a stark reminder that it could always be colder. The warmest high for this date was 3.0°C, achieved in 1984—an unthinkable warmth compared to today!

Wardrobe Wisdom

This is heavy-duty winter weather! Thermal undergarments, an insulated coat, and windproof gloves are essential. Add a scarf and a toque to shield against frostbite, and don’t forget warm boots with thick socks.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know Dryden and Vermilion Bay are often among the coldest places in Ontario during January? The combination of Arctic air and clear skies amplifies the chill, making these towns champions of winter resilience!