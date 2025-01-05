Toronto Weather: Light Snow and Chilly Breezes Sweep the City

Current Conditions in Toronto

Good morning, Toronto! As of 6:00 AM EST, it’s a frosty -6°C at Toronto Pearson International Airport, with light snow gently dusting the city. The wind is blowing from the west-southwest at 28 km/h, making it feel like a brisk -14°C with the wind chill. The barometric pressure sits at 101.7 kPa and is rising, while the humidity is 74%. Visibility extends to a solid 19 km, despite the flurries.

Forecast for Today: Flurries and Breezy Conditions

The day kicks off with a 40% chance of flurries this morning, intensifying early before tapering off by noon. Expect winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, before calming this afternoon. The temperature will climb to a high of -1°C, but wind chills will hover around -13°C this morning and improve slightly to -3°C by afternoon. The UV index is low at 1, so no need for sunscreen today!

Tonight: A Crisp Evening Ahead

Cloudy skies will dominate the evening, with a northward wind of 20 km/h developing after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to -11°C, with wind chills making it feel like a frosty -17°C. Keep the heavy blankets handy!

The Week Ahead: Cold But Manageable

Monday, January 6: Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will stay light at 15 km/h. Daytime highs will reach -7°C, though it will feel like a frigid -18°C in the morning and -13°C later. Overnight, the skies turn cloudy with lows near -10°C.

Tuesday, January 7: A cloudy day is in store, with a daytime high of -5°C. Overnight, there’s a 30% chance of flurries as temperatures dip to -1°C.

Dressing for the Chill

Today calls for layers! A warm winter coat, scarf, gloves, and a hat are essential. Sturdy boots are also recommended to navigate snowy sidewalks. Don’t forget a windproof outer layer to combat those gusts.

Did You Know?

On this date in Toronto’s weather history, the record high was 10.2°C, while the coldest low ever recorded was a bone-chilling -29.4°C. So while today’s -6°C might feel brisk, it’s not the worst January 5th on record!

