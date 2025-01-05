Thunder Bay Weather: Clear Skies and a Chilly Start

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

Good morning, Thunder Bay! At 6:00 AM EST, the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport is a brisk -19°C under clear skies. Winds are blowing from the west-northwest at 22 km/h, gusting to 33 km/h, which drops the wind chill to a frosty -30°C. The barometric pressure is 102.8 kPa and rising, with humidity at a crisp 60%. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Sunshine with a Side of Frostbite

The day promises plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain cold. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will keep wind chills at a biting -29°C this morning, improving to -17°C by the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at -9°C, but the risk of frostbite is significant, so ensure you’re bundled up if heading outside. The UV index is 1, meaning minimal sunlight risk.

Tonight: Clear and Cold

Clear skies will persist tonight, with winds remaining from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before easing overnight. Temperatures will settle at -19°C, and wind chills will hover around -27°C. Keep frostbite precautions in mind, even during nighttime activities.

The Week Ahead: A Bright but Cold Winter

Monday, January 6: A sunny day awaits, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -11°C, but the morning wind chill will feel like -28°C, moderating to -16°C by the afternoon. The night brings cloudy skies and a low of -19°C.

Tuesday, January 7: Sunshine continues, with a high of -14°C. Overnight, the temperature plunges to a chilly -26°C under clear skies.

Wednesday, January 8: Clouds roll in, with a high near -15°C. The night brings a 30% chance of flurries, and temperatures will dip to -21°C.

Dressing for Today’s Chill

Today is a textbook example of a “layer-up” day! Thermal underlayers, an insulated winter coat, gloves or mittens, a scarf, and a warm hat are essential. Windproof outerwear will help guard against gusts, and insulated boots will keep your feet comfortable. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

Did You Know?

Thunder Bay’s record low for January 5th was an icy -39.7°C! While today’s -19°C is certainly cold, it’s nowhere near the frigid depths this city has seen in the past.