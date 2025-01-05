Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake: Extreme Cold Warning in Effect

Current Conditions and Extreme Cold Advisory

Good morning, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake! An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect, with temperatures and wind chills combining to create hazardous conditions. At 5:00 AM CST, it’s a bone-chilling -24°C at Sioux Lookout Airport under clear skies. Winds from the northwest are blowing at 17 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -34°C. The barometric pressure is high at 103.4 kPa and rising, with humidity at 67%. Visibility remains excellent at 24 km, but the clear skies can’t offset the icy grip of the cold.

Today’s Forecast: Sun, Slight Relief from the Deep Freeze

The day will remain sunny, with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming calm early in the morning. Temperatures will “warm” to a high of -15°C, but wind chills will linger at -34°C early on, improving slightly to -21°C this afternoon. Frostbite risk remains high, so take precautions to protect exposed skin. The UV index is 1, indicating minimal sunlight risk, but the cold is the true danger today.

Tonight: Clear and Dangerously Cold

The skies remain clear tonight, with winds staying calm at up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will plummet to -27°C, and wind chills will reach a staggering -36°C overnight. This extreme cold means frostbite can develop in minutes. Ensure you have emergency supplies if you’re traveling and stay warm indoors if possible.

The Week Ahead: Frigid Temperatures Persist

Monday, January 6: Cloud cover will increase throughout the morning, but it won’t bring warmth. The high will reach -16°C, with wind chills of -32°C in the morning and -20°C by the afternoon. Frostbite risk remains high, so limit outdoor exposure. Overnight, the temperature dips to -23°C under cloudy skies.

Tuesday, January 7: The sun returns, but temperatures will remain harsh, peaking at -19°C. Overnight, the extreme cold deepens with clear skies and lows plunging to -34°C.

Dressing for Extreme Cold

This is serious winter weather! Wear multiple thermal layers, a heavy insulated coat, snow pants, a scarf, insulated gloves or mittens, and a hat that covers your ears. Invest in windproof outerwear to shield against the cold air, and ensure your boots are well-insulated to protect your feet. Avoid exposing any skin, as frostbite can occur in minutes.

Did You Know?

Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake are no strangers to extreme cold. The record low for January 5th in Sioux Lookout was a mind-numbing -44.6°C! While today’s -24°C feels brutal, it’s far from the coldest this region has endured.