Sault Ste. Marie Weather: A Windy Winter Wonderland

Current Conditions in Sault Ste. Marie

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! At 6:00 AM EST, it’s a brisk -8°C at the airport, with light snow showers and blowing snow making for a frosty wake-up. Winds from the northwest are howling at 35 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, bringing the wind chill down to a frosty -17°C. The humidity sits at 86%, with a barometric pressure of 101.8 kPa and rising. Visibility is reduced to 10 km due to the snow.

Today’s Forecast: Flurries and Blustery Breezes

Expect flurries throughout the morning, with local blowing snow early on. Winds will shift to the north at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, before calming slightly to 20 km/h gusting to 40 by late morning. The high will hover at -8°C, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like a teeth-numbing -19°C. Bundle up if you’re heading outdoors!

Tonight: Flurries and Cold Winds

Cloudy skies dominate the evening, with a 60% chance of flurries early. Northeasterly winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h will ease later in the night. The low will plunge to -13°C, with a biting wind chill near -20°C. Stay cozy indoors if you can!

The Week Ahead: Sunshine with a Side of Frigid Temperatures

Monday, January 6: Mainly sunny skies will grace the area. Winds will stay light at up to 15 km/h. Daytime highs will reach -8°C, but wind chills will hover at -20°C in the morning and -14°C in the afternoon. The night will bring cloudy periods and a low of -15°C.

Tuesday, January 7: A mix of sun and cloud is in store with a daytime high of -11°C. Overnight, the cold intensifies with a low of -20°C and a 30% chance of flurries.

Dressing for the Arctic Chill

Layer up like a pro today! A windproof winter coat, thermal layers, insulated gloves, a scarf, and a hat are non-negotiable. Snow boots with good traction are a must for navigating snowy streets. Protect exposed skin from frostbite, as those wind chills mean serious business!

Did You Know?

Sault Ste. Marie’s weather history shows the record high for January 5th was a toasty (for January) 7.2°C, while the record low plummeted to an icy -33.6°C. Today’s -8°C feels like a happy medium by comparison!