Red Lake and Ear Falls: Extreme Cold Warning in Effect

Current Conditions and Advisory

Good morning, Red Lake and Ear Falls! At 5:00 AM CST, an Extreme Cold Warning is in effect, with wind chills nearing -40°C this morning. The temperature at Red Lake Airport is -27°C under mainly clear skies, with a gentle west-northwest wind at 6 km/h making it feel like -33°C. Humidity is at 72%, barometric pressure reads 103.8 kPa and rising, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Bright Skies, Bitter Cold

Sunny skies will prevail today, offering no reprieve from the cold. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -16°C, but wind chills will stay dangerously low at -38°C in the morning, easing slightly to -22°C in the afternoon. Frostbite risks are very high, so keep skin covered if venturing outdoors.

Tonight: Clear and Intensely Cold

Expect a few clouds tonight, with winds continuing at up to 15 km/h. The temperature will plunge to -26°C, with wind chills near -31°C overnight. These conditions can lead to frostbite within minutes on exposed skin, so stay prepared and keep emergency supplies handy if traveling.

The Week Ahead: Arctic Chill Lingers

Monday, January 6: Skies will turn mainly cloudy, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -16°C, but wind chills of -31°C in the morning and -20°C in the afternoon will maintain frostbite risks. Overnight lows will drop to -25°C under cloudy skies.

Tuesday, January 7: Sunny skies return, but the high will remain a frigid -20°C. Overnight, temperatures will plummet further to -32°C under clear skies.

Wednesday, January 8: Clouds move in, with a 30% chance of flurries. Daytime highs will reach -18°C, and nighttime lows will hover around -20°C with continued flurry chances.

Dressing for Extreme Cold

This is no time to skimp on layers! Bundle up with a heavy winter coat, thermal underlayers, snow pants, insulated boots, gloves or mittens, a hat, and a scarf or face covering. Ensure all exposed skin is covered to avoid frostbite, and opt for windproof clothing to guard against icy breezes.

Did You Know?

On January 5th, Red Lake has seen some truly frigid temperatures, with record lows dipping to an incredible -46.1°C! While today’s cold is extreme, it’s a reminder of the endurance required to brave northern winters.