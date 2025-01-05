Kenora Weather: Extreme Cold Warning in Full Effect

Current Conditions and Advisory

Good morning, Kenora and surrounding areas! As of 5:00 AM CST, an Extreme Cold Warning is in effect due to dangerously low wind chills nearing -40°C. The current temperature at Kenora Airport is a frigid -27°C, with ice crystals in the air adding to the winter spectacle. Winds from the north at 14 km/h create a wind chill of -38°C. Humidity is at 75%, barometric pressure is high at 103.8 kPa and rising, and visibility stretches to a crisp 32 km.

Today’s Forecast: Frigid but Sunny

The sun will dominate the sky today, but don’t let the clear weather fool you—temperatures will remain brutally cold. Winds will stay light at up to 15 km/h. The high will climb to -16°C, but wind chills will hover around -39°C this morning, improving slightly to -22°C by the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains high, so limit outdoor exposure and keep your extremities covered.

Tonight: Clear but Bone-Chilling

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, with a few clouds making an appearance. Winds will stay calm, but the temperature will plummet back to -27°C, with wind chills reaching a numbing -37°C. These conditions mean frostbite can develop within minutes, so be cautious.

The Week Ahead: Continued Arctic Grip

Monday, January 6: The day will be mainly cloudy, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high will hit -16°C, but the morning wind chills will feel like -38°C before easing to -20°C by afternoon. Frostbite risks persist into the evening, with overnight lows near -23°C.

Tuesday, January 7: Sunshine returns, but temperatures remain harsh, peaking at -18°C. Overnight, clear skies bring lows of -27°C.

Wednesday, January 8: Clouds will roll in, with a high of -17°C. Overnight, there’s a 30% chance of flurries as temperatures dip to -19°C.

Dressing for Extreme Cold

Today’s conditions call for serious winter gear. Layer up with thermals, an insulated parka, snow pants, mittens, and a hat that fully covers your ears. A scarf or face covering is essential to protect exposed skin from frostbite. Insulated, waterproof boots will keep your feet warm and dry, while windproof clothing will provide an extra layer of defense.

Did You Know?

Kenora’s record cold temperature for January 5th was an almost unimaginable -44.4°C! While today’s -27°C is frigid, it’s far from the worst this region has seen. Stay warm and take precautions!