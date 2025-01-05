Greater Sudbury Weather: A Frosty Start with Light Snow

Current Conditions in Greater Sudbury

Good morning, Greater Sudbury! At 6:00 AM EST, the temperature at the Greater Sudbury Airport is a chilly -16°C, accompanied by light snowflakes dancing in the air. The wind from the north-northwest is blowing at 16 km/h, with gusts up to 28 km/h, creating a bracing wind chill of -25°C. The humidity is relatively low at 66%, with a barometric pressure of 101.7 kPa and rising. Visibility is excellent at 24 km despite the light snow.

Today’s Forecast: Cold with Brief Flurries

The skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will ease to around 15 km/h, bringing some relief. The temperature will rise to a high of -11°C, though the wind chill will make it feel like a teeth-chattering -27°C in the morning, improving slightly to -14°C by the afternoon. The UV index is a low 1, meaning minimal risk of sunburn.

Tonight: A Quiet, Cold Evening

Expect partly cloudy skies turning overcast as the evening progresses. Winds will remain light at 15 km/h. Overnight, the mercury will drop to a frosty -18°C, with a wind chill making it feel closer to -24°C. Bundle up for those evening outings!

The Week Ahead: Clear but Cold

Monday, January 6: Mainly sunny skies will brighten the day. The high will reach -11°C, but the wind chill will feel like a biting -27°C in the morning and -16°C by the afternoon. Overnight, the skies turn cloudy with lows near -15°C.

Tuesday, January 7: A mix of sun and cloud is in store with a daytime high of -12°C. Overnight, the cold intensifies as temperatures dip to -21°C.

What to Wear: The Arctic Edition

Today calls for serious winter gear: a heavy parka, thermal layers, gloves, a scarf, and a warm hat. Don’t forget insulated boots, especially if you’re out and about. With these wind chills, frostbite risk is high, so cover any exposed skin.

Did You Know?

On January 5th in Sudbury’s weather history, the highest recorded temperature was 5.5°C, while the record low plunged to a frigid -38.3°C. As cold as it feels today, it’s still far from record-breaking!

