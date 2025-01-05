Geraldton and Greenstone Weather: Frosty Winds and Winter Charm

Current Conditions in Geraldton and Greenstone

Good morning, Geraldton and Greenstone! At 6:24 AM EST, the temperature at the Geraldton Airport is a bone-chilling -18°C under cloudy skies. The wind is blowing from the northwest at 15 km/h, gusting up to 32 km/h, making it feel like a frosty -27°C with the wind chill. Humidity is at 73%, the barometric pressure reads 102.3 kPa, and visibility extends to 16 km.

Today’s Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Icy Breezes

Brace yourself for a cold day ahead! Skies will remain mainly cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries early this morning. Winds from the northwest will pick up to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, keeping wind chills around -28°C in the morning and improving slightly to -22°C in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at -13°C, but the risk of frostbite remains high. It’s a perfect day to keep outdoor activities brief!

Tonight: Clear Skies and Bitter Cold

As the evening progresses, skies will clear, offering a glimpse of the winter stars. Winds will lighten early tonight, shifting to calm conditions. The overnight low will plummet to -22°C, with wind chills making it feel like a numbing -29°C. Frostbite risk remains high, so bundle up and stay warm indoors.

The Week Ahead: Sunshine and Intensifying Cold

Monday, January 6: The day will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds by late afternoon. Winds will stay light at up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -15°C, but wind chills will make it feel like -30°C in the morning and -21°C in the afternoon. The evening brings cloudy skies with a low of -23°C.

Tuesday, January 7: A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with a 30% chance of flurries. The high will struggle to reach -20°C, and the overnight low will drop to an Arctic -30°C, with continued flurry chances.

Dressing for the Arctic Chill

Today calls for maximum winter armor: thermal layers, a heavy winter coat, insulated gloves, a scarf, and a hat. Make sure to wear windproof gear and sturdy, insulated boots. Exposed skin is at risk of frostbite in minutes, so cover up as much as possible.

Did You Know?

On January 5th in Geraldton’s weather history, the record high was a mild 4.5°C, while the record low was a teeth-chattering -41.4°C. While today’s -18°C feels cold, it’s far from the worst this region has seen!