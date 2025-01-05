Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Extreme Cold Warning in Effect

Current Conditions and Advisory

Good morning, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! An Extreme Cold Warning is in place, with wind chills nearing a staggering -40°C this morning. At 5:00 AM CST, the temperature at Dryden Airport is a biting -25°C under clear skies. Winds from the northwest are light at 9 km/h, but they still bring the wind chill down to -33°C. The barometric pressure is steady at 103.6 kPa, visibility is 16 km, and humidity is at 69%.

Today’s Forecast: Sunny but Dangerously Cold

Sunny skies might brighten your mood, but they won’t warm things up much. The high today will reach -15°C, but wind chills will stay harsh—hovering at -34°C this morning and moderating slightly to -23°C this afternoon. The risk of frostbite is significant, so take care to cover up and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold.

Tonight: Clear and Bitterly Cold

Skies will remain clear tonight, with winds staying light at up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will plummet to -27°C, with wind chills making it feel like an icy -37°C overnight. Frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes in these conditions. Stay prepared with extra blankets and emergency supplies if you’re venturing out.

The Week Ahead: Arctic Chill Persists

Monday, January 6: A mix of sun and cloud will characterize the day, with winds staying calm at up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -16°C, but wind chills will feel like -38°C in the morning and -20°C by afternoon. The night will turn cloudy, with a low of -23°C.

Tuesday, January 7: Sunny skies return, but temperatures will remain icy. The high will hit -18°C, while the night plunges to a frigid -30°C under clear skies.

Wednesday, January 8: Clouds roll in, with daytime highs around -19°C. Overnight, there’s a 30% chance of flurries, and temperatures will settle near -23°C.

Dressing for Extreme Cold

Today’s Arctic conditions require serious winter gear. Layer up with thermal clothing, a heavy winter coat, snow pants, insulated boots, gloves or mittens, a scarf, and a hat that covers your ears. Windproof outerwear is highly recommended. Avoid exposing any skin to prevent frostbite, and limit outdoor activities as much as possible.

Did You Know?

On January 5th in Dryden’s weather history, the record low was a shivering -43.3°C! While today’s -25°C is bitter, it’s still not the coldest this area has endured. Take the necessary precautions to stay safe and warm.