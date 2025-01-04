Thunder Bay: Clear Skies, Bitter Breezes, and Frostbite Risks

Chill Out in Thunder Bay with Arctic Winds

The weather in Thunder Bay this Saturday is a frosty one, with clear skies but icy winds that make it feel much colder than the thermometer reads. While the sun is out, don’t be fooled—it’s a day for heavy winter gear and caution against frostbite.

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

At 7:00 AM EST, Thunder Bay is a crisp -21.2°C under clear skies. Winds from the west-northwest are blowing at 26 km/h, with gusts up to 41 km/h, creating a harsh wind chill of -33°C. Humidity is relatively low at 53%, and the barometric pressure is steady at 102.8 kPa. Visibility is good at 16 km, but you’ll need more than clear sightlines to navigate this cold.

Today’s Forecast: A Gusty but Sunny Day

Today’s high will reach -15°C, but brisk northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h will keep the wind chill at -31°C this morning and -26°C this afternoon. The sunshine offers little warmth, so bundle up tightly to avoid frostbite, which can occur within minutes in these conditions.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Icy

This evening starts clear before clouds roll in late. Winds will remain northwest at 30 km/h with gusts to 50 km/h, keeping the wind chill near -28°C. Temperatures will hold steady at -17°C, so ensure your winter survival kit is stocked for any late-night outings.

A Look Ahead: Gradual Warm-Up

Sunday, January 5: Skies will clear early, with a high of -10°C . Winds will ease slightly to 20 km/h but may gust up to 40 km/h by mid-morning. Wind chills will be -28°C in the morning, improving to -18°C by afternoon. Sunday Night: Clear skies with a low of -21°C .

Skies will clear early, with a high of . Winds will ease slightly to 20 km/h but may gust up to 40 km/h by mid-morning. Wind chills will be in the morning, improving to by afternoon. Monday, January 6: Sunny skies persist, with a high of -13°C and a low of -24°C overnight.

What to Wear and How to Prepare

Layering is your best defense against these Arctic conditions. Start with thermal undergarments, followed by insulated clothing and a windproof jacket. A scarf, hat, and gloves are essential to protect against frostbite, especially with those biting wind gusts. Keep pets indoors and vehicles equipped with emergency supplies.

Did You Know?

Thunder Bay’s record high for January 4th was a balmy 5.6°C in 2003. The record low? A frosty -41.0°C in 1981. While today is cold, it’s far from Thunder Bay’s chilliest January 4th!