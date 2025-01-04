Pickle Lake & Sioux Lookout: Extreme Cold Warning in Effect

Frigid Temperatures and Frostbite Risks in the Region

Pickle Lake and Sioux Lookout are experiencing the harsh grip of an Extreme Cold Warning this morning. With wind chills nearing -40°C, the cold is not just uncomfortable but dangerous. Frostbite can occur within minutes on exposed skin, making today one for serious precautions.

Current Conditions: Sioux Lookout’s Arctic Start

At 5:00 AM CST, Sioux Lookout Airport reported clear skies with a temperature of -26.6°C. Northwest winds at 14 km/h create a biting wind chill of -37°C. Humidity is at 70%, and the barometric pressure is 103.3 kPa and rising. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, but it’s hard to admire the view when the air feels this cold.

Today’s Forecast: Bitter Winds Under Clear Skies

The day will remain sunny with northwest winds increasing to 30 km/h. Temperatures will rise slightly to a high of -20°C, but the wind chill will keep it feeling like -41°C this morning and -33°C by afternoon. Frostbite remains a significant risk throughout the day, so cover up and limit time outdoors.

Tonight: Clear but Brutally Cold

Expect clear skies tonight with winds gradually easing to light levels late this evening. The low will dip to -25°C, with wind chills nearing -35°C. Overnight frostbite risks remain high, so plan accordingly if you must head out.

The Week Ahead: Some Slight Relief

Sunday, January 5: Sunny and slightly warmer with a high of -15°C . Wind chills will start at -35°C in the morning but improve to -21°C by the afternoon. Sunday Night: Clear skies with temperatures dropping to -26°C .

Sunny and slightly warmer with a high of . Wind chills will start at in the morning but improve to by the afternoon. Monday, January 6: More sunshine, with a high of -16°C and a frigid overnight low of -28°C.

Safety Tips and Wardrobe Suggestions

Bundle up with multiple layers, including a thermal base layer, insulated outerwear, and a windproof jacket. Use gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf to cover exposed skin. Avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and ensure vehicles are equipped with emergency kits, including blankets and jumper cables.

Fun Frosty Fact: Sioux Lookout’s Temperature Extremes

Sioux Lookout’s record high for January 4th was 2.3°C, set in 1997. Its coldest? A bone-chilling -42.8°C in 1981. Today’s temperatures are extreme but far from unprecedented for this region.