Kenora & Surrounding Areas: Brace for Bitter Cold with Extreme Wind Chills!

Extreme Cold Warning: Dangerously Low Temperatures Continue

The Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Lake of the Woods region, and Whitedog First Nation are under an Extreme Cold Warning, with temperatures plunging to nearly -40°C with wind chill. Conditions like these are not just uncomfortable—they’re downright dangerous, putting everyone at risk. Frostbite can occur in minutes on exposed skin, so bundling up is critical.

Current Conditions in Kenora

At 5:00 AM CST, the Kenora Airport recorded temperatures at a frigid -28°C with ice crystals glittering in the air. The wind, coming from the northwest at 14 km/h, pushes the wind chill to a bone-chilling -38°C. Humidity levels sit at 77%, and the barometric pressure is 103.6 kPa, though it’s falling.

Today’s Forecast: Frostbite is No Joke

The skies will remain sunny, with northwest winds picking up to 20 km/h this morning. While the daytime high will reach -21°C, the wind chill will hover around -41°C in the morning before improving to a still-chilly -28°C by afternoon. Frostbite remains a risk, so dress warmly!

Tonight: Clear Skies but Dangerously Cold

Tonight will be clear and calm with winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will dip to -28°C, and wind chills will approach a numbing -36°C. Keep your emergency supplies stocked and avoid prolonged exposure outdoors.

Sunday and Beyond: A Slight Reprieve

Sunday, January 5: Another sunny day awaits, with a high of -18°C . Morning wind chills of -37°C will ease slightly to -24°C by afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1. Sunday Night: Clear and cold with a low of -23°C .

Another sunny day awaits, with a high of . Morning wind chills of will ease slightly to by afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1. Monday, January 6: Sunny skies persist, and temperatures will climb to -14°C, a welcome “warm-up.” However, the evening low will drop back to -24°C.

Cold Weather Tips & Wardrobe Suggestions

Layer up with insulated winter gear, including thermal underwear, a heavy parka, and windproof gloves. Don’t forget a scarf and warm hat to protect your face and ears. If driving, ensure your car is equipped with an emergency kit, including extra blankets and jumper cables.

Did You Know?

Kenora holds the record for a historic high of 5.1°C on this date, recorded in 1997. On the flip side, the coldest temperature recorded on January 4th was -42.0°C in 1981. So, while today feels extreme, it’s not the region’s coldest!

META Description: Kenora under extreme cold warning with wind chills near -40°C. Frostbite risk high. Detailed forecast and safety tips inside.