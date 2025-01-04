January 4, 2025: Detailed Weather Forecast for Northern Ontario Communities

As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing frigid temperatures, varying cloud cover, and occasional snowfalls. Below is a comprehensive weather forecast for January 4 through January 6, 2025, for the following communities: Marten Falls, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Bearskin Lake, Pikangikum, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation, Neskantaga, Round Lake, and Cat Lake.

Marten Falls

Currently -8° · Mostly cloudy Marten Falls ON, Canada Today -2° -4° A little snow at times this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, windy and very cold with considerable clouds Sunday 7° -12° Cloudy and not as cold with occasional snow and flurries, mainly later, accumulating a coating to 1 cm Monday 3° -14° Mostly sunny and cold

Big Trout Lake (KI)

Currently -17° · Partly cloudy Big Trout Lake, ON, Canada Today -3° -6° A cold wind with considerable clouds; a little snow at times this afternoon with little or no accumulation Sunday 1° -8° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, plenty of sun Monday -1° -28° Seasonably cold with a thick cloud cover

Sachigo Lake

Currently -20° · Clear Sachigo Lake, ON, Canada Today -7° -14° Cloudy and very cold Sunday 0° -6° Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold Monday 1° -28° Seasonably cold with low clouds

Sandy Lake

Currently -24° · Mostly clear Sandy Lake, ON, Canada Today -8° -17° Very cold with a blend of sun and clouds Sunday 1° -7° Turning cloudy and not as cold Monday 4° -23° Cloudy

Kasabonika

Currently -13° · Mostly clear Kasabonika, ON, Canada Today -1° -5° Cloudy, breezy and cold; snow at times this afternoon, accumulating 1-3 cm Sunday 3° -12° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy Monday 0° -23° Cloudy and cold

Bearskin Lake

Currently -9° · Sunny Bearskin Lake, ON, Canada Today -1° -4° Mostly cloudy and very cold with a little snow at times, mainly later with little or no accumulation Sunday 9° -8° Not as cold with partial sunshine Monday 8° -8° Sun followed by clouds

Pikangikum

Currently -22° · Clear Pikangikum, ON, Canada Today -8° -21° Very cold with sunshine Sunday 1° -12° Turning out cloudy and not as cold Monday 8° -17° Mainly cloudy

Attawapiskat

Severe Weather: Attawapiskat Sat, Jan 4, 5:14 AM – Sun, Jan 5, 8:00 PM Blowing Snow Advisory in effect until Sunday, 8:00 PM EST. Source: Environment Canada Currently -2° · Cloudy Attawapiskat, ON, Canada Today 9° 6° Cloudy and windy with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm Sunday 15° 1° Cloudy and breezy with a little snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm Monday 5° -6° Morning snow, accumulating an additional 3-6 cm; otherwise, cloudy

Peawanuck

Severe Weather: Peawanuck Sat, Jan 4, 5:14 AM – Sun, Jan 5, 8:00 PM Blowing Snow Advisory in effect until Sunday, 8:00 PM EST. Source: Environment Canada Currently -2° · Snow Peawanuck, ON, Canada Today 6° 4° Very windy; snow, accumulating an additional 5-10 cm Sunday 10° -11° Very windy; remaining cloudy with snow at times, mainly early, accumulating 2-4 cm; storm total snowfall 10-15 cm Monday -3° -14° Mainly cloudy and cold

Summer Beaver

Currently -12° · Mostly clear Summer Beaver, ON, Canada Today -2° -5° Variable cloudiness with a couple of flurries; breezy and cold Sunday 5° -11° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, not as cold with sunshine and a few clouds Monday 4° -19° Cold with some sun, then turning cloudy

Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation

Severe Weather: Fort Severn Sat, Jan 4, 5:14 AM – Sun, Jan 5, 8:00 PM Blowing Snow Advisory in effect until Sunday, 8:00 PM EST. Source: Environment Canada Currently -2° · Cloudy Fort Severn, ON, Canada Today 3° 1° Very windy; cloudy with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm; winds will be locally damaging Sunday 6° -11° Very windy; remaining cloudy with snow at times, mainly early, accumulating 2-4 cm; storm total snowfall 3-6 cm Monday -5° -18° Mainly cloudy and cold; breezy in the afternoon

Neskantaga

Currently -13° · Mostly clear Neskantaga First Nation, ON, Canada Today -2° -5° Breezy and cold with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to 1 cm Sunday 6° -12° Not as cold with some clouds, then sunshine Monday 4° -18° Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Round Lake

Currently 9° · Mostly cloudy Round Lake, ON, Canada Today 15° 5° Cloudy with a few stray snowflakes Sunday 11° 1° Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine Monday 14° 8° Partly sunny

Cat Lake

Currently -20° · Mostly clear Cat Lake First Nation, ON, Canada Today -7° -12° Partly sunny and very cold Sunday 2° -9° Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold Monday 5° -18° Mostly cloudy and cold

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills, it’s essential to dress in multiple layers of thermal clothing, including insulated jackets, gloves, hats, and waterproof boots. Face protection is recommended to prevent frostbite, especially in areas experiencing high winds and blowing snow.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The coldest temperature ever recorded in Ontario was -58.3°C (-72.9°F) in Iroquois Falls in 1935, a reminder of how extreme northern winters can be.