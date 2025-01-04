January 4, 2025: Detailed Weather Forecast for Northern Ontario Communities

North Star Air in Pickle Lake

As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing frigid temperatures, varying cloud cover, and occasional snowfalls. Below is a comprehensive weather forecast for January 4 through January 6, 2025, for the following communities: Marten Falls, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Bearskin Lake, Pikangikum, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation, Neskantaga, Round Lake, and Cat Lake.

Marten Falls

Currently -8° · Mostly cloudy
Marten Falls ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

A little snow at times this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, windy and very cold with considerable clouds

Today
-2°
-4°
A little snow at times this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, windy and very cold with considerable clouds

Cloudy and not as cold with occasional snow and flurries, mainly later, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Sunday
-12°
Cloudy and not as cold with occasional snow and flurries, mainly later, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Mostly sunny and cold

Monday
-14°
Mostly sunny and cold

Big Trout Lake (KI)

Currently -17° · Partly cloudy
Big Trout Lake, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

A cold wind with considerable clouds; a little snow at times this afternoon with little or no accumulation

Today
-3°
-6°
A cold wind with considerable clouds; a little snow at times this afternoon with little or no accumulation

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, plenty of sun

Sunday
-8°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, plenty of sun

Seasonably cold with a thick cloud cover

Monday
-1°
-28°
Seasonably cold with a thick cloud cover

Sachigo Lake

Currently -20° · Clear
Sachigo Lake, ON, Canada
Clear

Cloudy and very cold

Today
-7°
-14°
Cloudy and very cold

Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-6°
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Seasonably cold with low clouds

Monday
-28°
Seasonably cold with low clouds

Sandy Lake

Currently -24° · Mostly clear
Sandy Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Very cold with a blend of sun and clouds

Today
-8°
-17°
Very cold with a blend of sun and clouds

Turning cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-7°
Turning cloudy and not as cold

Cloudy

Monday
-23°
Cloudy

Kasabonika

Currently -13° · Mostly clear
Kasabonika, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Cloudy, breezy and cold; snow at times this afternoon, accumulating 1-3 cm

Today
-1°
-5°
Cloudy, breezy and cold; snow at times this afternoon, accumulating 1-3 cm

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy

Sunday
-12°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy

Cloudy and cold

Monday
-23°
Cloudy and cold

Bearskin Lake

Currently -9° · Sunny
Bearskin Lake, ON, Canada
Sunny

Mostly cloudy and very cold with a little snow at times, mainly later with little or no accumulation

Today
-1°
-4°
Mostly cloudy and very cold with a little snow at times, mainly later with little or no accumulation

Not as cold with partial sunshine

Sunday
-8°
Not as cold with partial sunshine

Sun followed by clouds

Monday
-8°
Sun followed by clouds

Pikangikum

Currently -22° · Clear
Pikangikum, ON, Canada
Clear

Very cold with sunshine

Today
-8°
-21°
Very cold with sunshine

Turning out cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-12°
Turning out cloudy and not as cold

Mainly cloudy

Monday
-17°
Mainly cloudy

Attawapiskat

Severe Weather: Attawapiskat
Sat, Jan 4, 5:14 AM – Sun, Jan 5, 8:00 PM
Blowing Snow Advisory in effect until Sunday, 8:00 PM EST. Source: Environment Canada
Currently -2° · Cloudy
Attawapiskat, ON, Canada
Cloudy

Cloudy and windy with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm

Today
Cloudy and windy with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm

Cloudy and breezy with a little snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Sunday
15°
Cloudy and breezy with a little snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Morning snow, accumulating an additional 3-6 cm; otherwise, cloudy

Monday
-6°
Morning snow, accumulating an additional 3-6 cm; otherwise, cloudy

Peawanuck

Severe Weather: Peawanuck
Sat, Jan 4, 5:14 AM – Sun, Jan 5, 8:00 PM
Blowing Snow Advisory in effect until Sunday, 8:00 PM EST. Source: Environment Canada
Currently -2° · Snow
Peawanuck, ON, Canada
Snow

Very windy; snow, accumulating an additional 5-10 cm

Today
Very windy; snow, accumulating an additional 5-10 cm

Very windy; remaining cloudy with snow at times, mainly early, accumulating 2-4 cm; storm total snowfall 10-15 cm

Sunday
10°
-11°
Very windy; remaining cloudy with snow at times, mainly early, accumulating 2-4 cm; storm total snowfall 10-15 cm

Mainly cloudy and cold

Monday
-3°
-14°
Mainly cloudy and cold

Summer Beaver

Currently -12° · Mostly clear
Summer Beaver, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Variable cloudiness with a couple of flurries; breezy and cold

Today
-2°
-5°
Variable cloudiness with a couple of flurries; breezy and cold

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, not as cold with sunshine and a few clouds

Sunday
-11°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, not as cold with sunshine and a few clouds

Cold with some sun, then turning cloudy

Monday
-19°
Cold with some sun, then turning cloudy

Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation

Severe Weather: Fort Severn
Sat, Jan 4, 5:14 AM – Sun, Jan 5, 8:00 PM
Blowing Snow Advisory in effect until Sunday, 8:00 PM EST. Source: Environment Canada
Currently -2° · Cloudy
Fort Severn, ON, Canada
Cloudy

Very windy; cloudy with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm; winds will be locally damaging

Today
Very windy; cloudy with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm; winds will be locally damaging

Very windy; remaining cloudy with snow at times, mainly early, accumulating 2-4 cm; storm total snowfall 3-6 cm

Sunday
-11°
Very windy; remaining cloudy with snow at times, mainly early, accumulating 2-4 cm; storm total snowfall 3-6 cm

Mainly cloudy and cold; breezy in the afternoon

Monday
-5°
-18°
Mainly cloudy and cold; breezy in the afternoon

Neskantaga

Currently -13° · Mostly clear
Neskantaga First Nation, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Breezy and cold with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Today
-2°
-5°
Breezy and cold with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Not as cold with some clouds, then sunshine

Sunday
-12°
Not as cold with some clouds, then sunshine

Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Monday
-18°
Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Round Lake

Currently 9° · Mostly cloudy
Round Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Cloudy with a few stray snowflakes

Today
15°
Cloudy with a few stray snowflakes

Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Sunday
11°
Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Partly sunny

Monday
14°
Partly sunny

Cat Lake

Currently -20° · Mostly clear
Cat Lake First Nation, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Partly sunny and very cold

Today
-7°
-12°
Partly sunny and very cold

Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-9°
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Mostly cloudy and cold

Monday
-18°
Mostly cloudy and cold

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills, it’s essential to dress in multiple layers of thermal clothing, including insulated jackets, gloves, hats, and waterproof boots. Face protection is recommended to prevent frostbite, especially in areas experiencing high winds and blowing snow.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The coldest temperature ever recorded in Ontario was -58.3°C (-72.9°F) in Iroquois Falls in 1935, a reminder of how extreme northern winters can be.

