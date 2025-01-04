January 4, 2025: Detailed Weather Forecast for Northern Ontario Communities

As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing frigid temperatures, varying cloud cover, and occasional snowfalls. Below is a comprehensive weather forecast for January 4 through January 6, 2025, for the following communities: Marten Falls, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Bearskin Lake, Pikangikum, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation, Neskantaga, Round Lake, and Cat Lake.
Marten Falls
|
Today
|
-2°
-4°
|
A little snow at times this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, windy and very cold with considerable clouds
|
Sunday
|
7°
-12°
|
Cloudy and not as cold with occasional snow and flurries, mainly later, accumulating a coating to 1 cm
|
Monday
|
3°
-14°
|
Mostly sunny and cold
Big Trout Lake (KI)
|
Today
|
-3°
-6°
|
A cold wind with considerable clouds; a little snow at times this afternoon with little or no accumulation
|
Sunday
|
1°
-8°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, plenty of sun
|
Monday
|
-1°
-28°
|
Seasonably cold with a thick cloud cover
Sachigo Lake
|
Today
|
-7°
-14°
|
Cloudy and very cold
|
Sunday
|
0°
-6°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold
|
Monday
|
1°
-28°
|
Seasonably cold with low clouds
Sandy Lake
|
Today
|
-8°
-17°
|
Very cold with a blend of sun and clouds
|
Sunday
|
1°
-7°
|
Turning cloudy and not as cold
|
Monday
|
4°
-23°
|
Cloudy
Kasabonika
|
Today
|
-1°
-5°
|
Cloudy, breezy and cold; snow at times this afternoon, accumulating 1-3 cm
|
Sunday
|
3°
-12°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy
|
Monday
|
0°
-23°
|
Cloudy and cold
Bearskin Lake
|
Today
|
-1°
-4°
|
Mostly cloudy and very cold with a little snow at times, mainly later with little or no accumulation
|
Sunday
|
9°
-8°
|
Not as cold with partial sunshine
|
Monday
|
8°
-8°
|
Sun followed by clouds
Pikangikum
|
Today
|
-8°
-21°
|
Very cold with sunshine
|
Sunday
|
1°
-12°
|
Turning out cloudy and not as cold
|
Monday
|
8°
-17°
|
Mainly cloudy
Attawapiskat
|
Today
|
9°
6°
|
Cloudy and windy with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm
|
Sunday
|
15°
1°
|
Cloudy and breezy with a little snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm
|
Monday
|
5°
-6°
|
Morning snow, accumulating an additional 3-6 cm; otherwise, cloudy
Peawanuck
|
Today
|
6°
4°
|
Very windy; snow, accumulating an additional 5-10 cm
|
Sunday
|
10°
-11°
|
Very windy; remaining cloudy with snow at times, mainly early, accumulating 2-4 cm; storm total snowfall 10-15 cm
|
Monday
|
-3°
-14°
|
Mainly cloudy and cold
Summer Beaver
|
Today
|
-2°
-5°
|
Variable cloudiness with a couple of flurries; breezy and cold
|
Sunday
|
5°
-11°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, not as cold with sunshine and a few clouds
|
Monday
|
4°
-19°
|
Cold with some sun, then turning cloudy
Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation
|
Today
|
3°
1°
|
Very windy; cloudy with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm; winds will be locally damaging
|
Sunday
|
6°
-11°
|
Very windy; remaining cloudy with snow at times, mainly early, accumulating 2-4 cm; storm total snowfall 3-6 cm
|
Monday
|
-5°
-18°
|
Mainly cloudy and cold; breezy in the afternoon
Neskantaga
|
Today
|
-2°
-5°
|
Breezy and cold with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to 1 cm
|
Sunday
|
6°
-12°
|
Not as cold with some clouds, then sunshine
|
Monday
|
4°
-18°
|
Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine
Round Lake
|
Today
|
15°
5°
|
Cloudy with a few stray snowflakes
|
Sunday
|
11°
1°
|
Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine
|
Monday
|
14°
8°
|
Partly sunny
Cat Lake
|
Today
|
-7°
-12°
|
Partly sunny and very cold
|
Sunday
|
2°
-9°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold
|
Monday
|
5°
-18°
|
Mostly cloudy and cold
Wardrobe Recommendations
Given the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills, it’s essential to dress in multiple layers of thermal clothing, including insulated jackets, gloves, hats, and waterproof boots. Face protection is recommended to prevent frostbite, especially in areas experiencing high winds and blowing snow.
Weather Trivia
Did you know? The coldest temperature ever recorded in Ontario was -58.3°C (-72.9°F) in Iroquois Falls in 1935, a reminder of how extreme northern winters can be.