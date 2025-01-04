Dryden & Vermilion Bay: Extreme Cold Grips the Region

Brace Yourself for Bone-Chilling Temperatures

The Dryden and Vermilion Bay area is under an Extreme Cold Warning, with wind chills plunging to a teeth-chattering -40°C this morning. While temperatures may improve slightly through the day, expect the extreme cold to return tonight. This weather poses a serious risk, so staying prepared is vital. Frostbite can occur within minutes on exposed skin, so don’t leave home without bundling up.

Current Conditions: A Bitter Morning in Dryden

At 6:00 AM CST, the temperature at the Dryden Airport was -28.4°C under mainly clear skies. The wind from the west-northwest at 17 km/h creates a -40°C wind chill, making it feel far colder. The humidity stands at 75%, with the barometric pressure at 103.4 kPa.

Today’s Forecast: Sunshine, But Don’t Be Fooled

Expect a sunny day, with winds shifting to the northwest at 20 km/h by mid-morning. The high will reach -20°C, but the wind chill will hover near -39°C in the morning, moderating to -29°C this afternoon. Frostbite is a constant risk, so keep covered if you venture out.

Tonight: The Deep Freeze Returns

Clear skies tonight will bring temperatures down to -25°C. Light winds up to 15 km/h will keep the wind chill near -33°C, so plan to stay indoors if possible. Be sure your car emergency kit is well-stocked.

The Days Ahead: A Slightly Warmer Trend

Sunday, January 5: Another sunny day with a high of -17°C . Morning wind chills of -33°C will ease to -24°C by the afternoon. Sunday Night: Clear and cold with a low of -25°C .

Another sunny day with a high of . Morning wind chills of will ease to by the afternoon. Monday, January 6: Sunshine continues, with temperatures climbing to a high of -14°C before dipping to -27°C at night.

Sunshine continues, with temperatures climbing to a high of before dipping to at night. Tuesday, January 7: A colder day with a high of -19°C and a frigid overnight low of -31°C.

Stay Safe: Cold Weather Tips & Attire

When heading outside, layer up with thermal wear, insulated boots, and windproof outerwear. A face mask and scarf are essential to protect against frostbite, especially with wind chills this extreme. Check on neighbors and loved ones, particularly the elderly, and ensure your pets are safe indoors.

Fun Frosty Fact: Dryden’s Coldest January 4th

Dryden’s record low for January 4th is -42.8°C, set in 1981. While today’s chill is severe, it’s still a far cry from the region’s coldest!