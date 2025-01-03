Warrant Leads to Drug and Firearm Seizure on Donald Street

Five Charged in Connection with Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses

Thunder Bay, ON – A police raid on a south-side residence resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, a loaded firearm, and cash, leading to charges against five individuals, including two minors.

Details of the Raid

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, supported by the Emergency Task Unit, executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Donald Street East on the afternoon of Thursday, January 3, 2025.

Officers seized:

Suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl (estimated street value: $120,000)

A loaded firearm

Over $13,000 in cash

Drug trafficking paraphernalia

Charged Individuals and Their Offenses

The following individuals face multiple charges:

Michelle BENOIT, 39, Thunder Bay

Charges: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl) Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 Careless Storage of a Firearm Possession of Loaded Prohibited Firearm Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Unauthorized Possession of Weapon Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Breach of Judicial Release Order



Delmar FLETCHER, 19, Scarborough

Trevor HOFFMANN, 21, Scarborough

A 17-year-old male, Bradford

A 15-year-old male, Toronto

Shared Charges: Same charges as BENOIT, excluding breach-related offenses.



The 15-year-old additionally faces:

Possession of Prohibited Firearm Contrary to Order (x2)

Breach of Judicial Release Order

Breach of Peace Bond

Breach of Probation (x2)

The 17-year-old also faces:

Breach of Peace Bond (x2)

Potential Penalties

If convicted, the accused face severe penalties:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Up to life imprisonment, depending on quantity and involvement.

Up to life imprisonment, depending on quantity and involvement. Possession of Loaded Prohibited Firearm: A minimum sentence of three years and up to 10 years for a first offense.

A minimum sentence of three years and up to 10 years for a first offense. Possession of Proceeds of Crime: Up to 10 years, depending on the amount involved.

The combination of firearm and drug charges highlights the gravity of the offenses under Canadian law.

Court Appearances and Ongoing Investigation

All accused appeared in court on Friday, January 3, and remain in custody pending further proceedings. Police state the investigation is ongoing, with potential for additional charges.