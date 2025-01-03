Warrant Leads to Drug and Firearm Seizure on Donald Street

Five Charged in Connection with Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses
Thunder Bay, ON – A police raid on a south-side residence resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, a loaded firearm, and cash, leading to charges against five individuals, including two minors.
Details of the Raid
Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, supported by the Emergency Task Unit, executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Donald Street East on the afternoon of Thursday, January 3, 2025.
Officers seized:
- Suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl (estimated street value: $120,000)
- A loaded firearm
- Over $13,000 in cash
- Drug trafficking paraphernalia
Charged Individuals and Their Offenses
The following individuals face multiple charges:
Michelle BENOIT, 39, Thunder Bay
- Charges:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl)
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of Loaded Prohibited Firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Breach of Judicial Release Order
Delmar FLETCHER, 19, Scarborough
Trevor HOFFMANN, 21, Scarborough
A 17-year-old male, Bradford
A 15-year-old male, Toronto
- Shared Charges:
- Same charges as BENOIT, excluding breach-related offenses.
The 15-year-old additionally faces:
- Possession of Prohibited Firearm Contrary to Order (x2)
- Breach of Judicial Release Order
- Breach of Peace Bond
- Breach of Probation (x2)
The 17-year-old also faces:
- Breach of Peace Bond (x2)
Potential Penalties
If convicted, the accused face severe penalties:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Up to life imprisonment, depending on quantity and involvement.
- Possession of Loaded Prohibited Firearm: A minimum sentence of three years and up to 10 years for a first offense.
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime: Up to 10 years, depending on the amount involved.
The combination of firearm and drug charges highlights the gravity of the offenses under Canadian law.
Court Appearances and Ongoing Investigation
All accused appeared in court on Friday, January 3, and remain in custody pending further proceedings. Police state the investigation is ongoing, with potential for additional charges.