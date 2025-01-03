Thunder Bay Weather Forecast: January 3–6, 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay is experiencing cold winter conditions with light snow and gusty winds today.

Here is your detailed weather forecast for today and the next three days.

Current Conditions (January 3, 7:00 AM EST)

Temperature: -15.6°C

-15.6°C Condition: Light Snow

Light Snow Pressure: 102.4 kPa (falling)

102.4 kPa (falling) Dew Point: -19.9°C

-19.9°C Humidity: 70%

70% Wind: WNW 14 km/h

WNW 14 km/h Wind Chill: -23

-23 Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast (January 3, 2025)

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries. High: -13°C Wind: NW 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Wind Chill: -27°C in the morning, -22°C in the afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries. Evening: Clear skies. Low: -20°C Wind: NW 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Wind Chill: -24°C early evening, -30°C overnight. Advisory: Risk of frostbite due to extreme cold.

Clear skies.

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Daytime: Sunny with strong northwest winds. High: -14°C Wind Chill: -33°C in the morning, -23°C in the afternoon. Risk of Frostbite: High. UV Index: 1 (low).

Sunny with strong northwest winds. Night: Clear skies. Low: -21°C

Clear skies.

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud. High: -12°C

A mix of sun and cloud. Night: Partly cloudy. Low: -17°C

Partly cloudy.

Monday, January 6, 2025

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud. High: -9°C

A mix of sun and cloud. Night: Cloudy periods. Low: -21°C

Cloudy periods.

Key Recommendations:

Clothing: Layered winter clothing, insulated gloves, hats, and scarves are essential.

Layered winter clothing, insulated gloves, hats, and scarves are essential. Travel: Be cautious of gusty winds reducing visibility and increasing wind chill, particularly in open areas.

Be cautious of gusty winds reducing visibility and increasing wind chill, particularly in open areas. Frostbite Alert: Exposed skin can freeze within minutes when wind chills dip below -30°C. Stay indoors if possible during extreme cold periods.

Stay safe and warm, Thunder Bay!