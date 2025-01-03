Thunder Bay Weather Forecast: January 3–6, 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay is experiencing cold winter conditions with light snow and gusty winds today.
Here is your detailed weather forecast for today and the next three days.
Current Conditions (January 3, 7:00 AM EST)
- Temperature: -15.6°C
- Condition: Light Snow
- Pressure: 102.4 kPa (falling)
- Dew Point: -19.9°C
- Humidity: 70%
- Wind: WNW 14 km/h
- Wind Chill: -23
- Visibility: 24 km
Today’s Forecast (January 3, 2025)
- Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries.
- High: -13°C
- Wind: NW 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.
- Wind Chill: -27°C in the morning, -22°C in the afternoon.
- Evening: Clear skies.
- Low: -20°C
- Wind: NW 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.
- Wind Chill: -24°C early evening, -30°C overnight.
- Advisory: Risk of frostbite due to extreme cold.
Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Daytime: Sunny with strong northwest winds.
- High: -14°C
- Wind Chill: -33°C in the morning, -23°C in the afternoon.
- Risk of Frostbite: High.
- UV Index: 1 (low).
- Night: Clear skies.
- Low: -21°C
Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud.
- High: -12°C
- Night: Partly cloudy.
- Low: -17°C
Monday, January 6, 2025
- Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud.
- High: -9°C
- Night: Cloudy periods.
- Low: -21°C
Key Recommendations:
- Clothing: Layered winter clothing, insulated gloves, hats, and scarves are essential.
- Travel: Be cautious of gusty winds reducing visibility and increasing wind chill, particularly in open areas.
- Frostbite Alert: Exposed skin can freeze within minutes when wind chills dip below -30°C. Stay indoors if possible during extreme cold periods.
Stay safe and warm, Thunder Bay!