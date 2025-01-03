Thunder Bay – Robbery Suspects Arrested Following String of Convenience Store Incidents

Thunder Bay Police Arrest Three Following Violent Robberies

Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Police Service has arrested three suspects connected to two violent convenience store robberies that occurred in late December. These incidents, marked by threats, violence, and assaults, led to serious injuries for a bystander and substantial property losses.

December 29: Robbery on Arthur Street East

Police responded to a robbery at a business in the 1300 block of Arthur Street East on the morning of December 29, 2024. Two masked suspects entered the store, with one stealing merchandise while the other threatened the clerk with a weapon before stealing cash.

As the suspects fled, an elderly female bystander was assaulted, sustaining serious injuries.

December 31: Robbery on Arthur Street West

Two days later, police were called to the 600 block of Arthur Street West for another robbery. Two suspects, also masked and armed, threatened staff before stealing cash and merchandise.

The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit led investigations into both incidents, identifying and arresting the suspects involved.

Arrests and Charges

On January 2, Aaron KING, 20, was arrested and charged with:

Armed Robbery

Robbery with Violence

Disguise with Intent (two counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failure to Comply with a Release Order (two counts)

Cayle DORVAL, 35, was arrested earlier on December 31 and charged with:

Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Aggravated Assault

Failure to Comply with Probation

On January 2, Sheldon WABOOSE, 26, was also arrested and charged with:

Armed Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order (two counts)

Court Proceedings

All three accused have appeared in court and are remanded into custody, pending further appearances.